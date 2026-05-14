$278.72 Bn Aluminum Alloys Market, 2026-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Growth in Automotive, Aerospace, and Construction Driven by Demand for Lightweight, Strong Materials

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Alloys Market, Till 2035- Distribution by Type of Alloy, Type of Form, Type of Production Technique, Type of Process, Type of Series, Type of Strength, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum alloys market is set to expand significantly, from USD 150.97 billion this year to USD 278.72 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period.

Aluminum alloys, primarily composed of aluminum and infused with elements like copper, magnesium, and silicon, are designed to enhance properties such as strength, corrosion resistance, and conductivity. Their adaptability to technical advances and sustainability needs sets them apart. As lightweight, strong materials become crucial, aluminum alloys continue to be a preferred choice in diverse fields such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

Their excellent strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance make them integral for electric vehicles and renewable infrastructures. The market is also benefiting from circular economy practices and advanced manufacturing methods, such as AI-driven quality control and recycling, supporting global sustainability goals.

Key Market Insights:

Market Share by Type of Alloy: Wrought alloys hold the majority of the market share, due to cost-effectiveness and strength-to-weight ratio. Cast aluminum alloys are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR.

Wrought alloys hold the majority of the market share, due to cost-effectiveness and strength-to-weight ratio. Cast aluminum alloys are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR. Market Share by Type of Form: Sheets dominate the market, fueled by automotive industry demand for lightweight vehicle components. Foils are set for the highest growth rate.

Sheets dominate the market, fueled by automotive industry demand for lightweight vehicle components. Foils are set for the highest growth rate. Market Share by Type of Series: The 1000 series leads, thanks to its purity and electrical conductivity benefits.

The 1000 series leads, thanks to its purity and electrical conductivity benefits. Market Share by Type of Strength: High strength alloys are prevalent, largely due to demand in automotive and aerospace sectors.

High strength alloys are prevalent, largely due to demand in automotive and aerospace sectors. Market Share by Production Technique: High pressure die casting is the most prominent, owing to its efficiency in producing complex components for the automotive and electronics sectors.

High pressure die casting is the most prominent, owing to its efficiency in producing complex components for the automotive and electronics sectors. Market Share by End Use Industry: The automotive industry leads, driven by the need for lightweight, efficient vehicles. Meanwhile, the packaging sector is poised for the most significant growth.

The automotive industry leads, driven by the need for lightweight, efficient vehicles. Meanwhile, the packaging sector is poised for the most significant growth. Market Share by Geographical Regions: Asia dominates, propelled by industrial and infrastructure developments. North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Questions Answered:

Current engagement of companies in the aluminum alloys market

Leading companies in the market

Factors influencing market evolution

Current and future market size

Market CAGR

Distribution of market opportunities across key segments

Research Coverage:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Megatrends

Patent Analysis

Recent Developments

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Companies Featured

Aleris

Alcoa

Aluminum Bahrain

Aluminum Corporation of China

AMG ALUMINUM

Arconic

Century Aluminum

China Hestego

China Hongqiao

Constellium

Emirates Global Aluminum

Extruded Solutions

Hindalco

Hydro

Kaiser Aluminum

National Aluminum Company

Novelis

Norsk Hydro

Press Metal

Rio Tinto

RusAL

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

Shandong Sino Aluminum

South32

Southwest Aluminum

UACJ

Vedanta Aluminium & Power

Aluminum Alloys Market Segments:

Type of Alloy:

Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys

Type of Form:

Foils

Plates

Sheets

Type of Series:

1000 Series

2000 Series

3000 Series

4000 Series

5000 Series

6000 Series

7000 Series

8000 Series

Type of Strength:

High Strength

Ultra-High Strength

Production Technique:

High Pressure Die Casting

Low Pressure Die Casting

Investment Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

Type of Process:

Casting

Extrusion

Forging

Rolling

Others

End Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Durables

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Geographical Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

Additional Benefits:

Complimentary Excel Data Packs

Content Customization up to 15%

In-depth Report Walkthrough

Complimentary Report Updates if older than six months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugwj96

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