Kling AI Tops App Store Charts in 42 Countries as “Korean Baseball Trend” Goes Viral Globally

Beijing, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kling AI, the AI-powered creative platform, has achieved a milestone by surging to the No. 1 position on App Store’s overall rankings in 42 countries. This global sweep spans major markets across Europe (Germany, Portugal), Latin America (Brazil), Southeast Asia (Thailand, the Philippines), and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE).

The platform's rapid ascent follows the viral breakout of the "Korean Baseball" effect, powered by the latest Kling 3.0 model series. The trend has dominated global social media feeds, allowing users to transform themselves into spectators at a live Korean baseball game. By uploading a single image, users can recreate hyper-realistic cinematic clips of themselves casually spotted on stadium broadcast cameras, with authentic cheering props, cinematic stadium lighting, and the distinct high-fidelity look of a live sports feed.

The "Korean Baseball Trend” has captivated millions due to Kling 3.0’s strong performance in character consistency, cinematic realism, micro-expression rendering, and motion stability. The platform's built-in effect templates allow users to recreate trending videos with just one click, significantly lowering the barrier to high-quality AI video creation.

To date, Kling AI has empowered over 60 million creators worldwide, generating more than 600 million videos. The platform's professional-grade output has also secured partnerships with over 30,000 enterprise clients across advertising, animation, gaming and film production.