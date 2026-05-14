United Steelworkers union stands with Saskatoon Dragonfly and Intelcom delivery drivers protesting poverty wages and unsafe conditions

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) stands in full solidarity with the approximately 150 precarious delivery drivers working for Dragonfly and Intelcom who are now in their seventh day of protest in Saskatoon after drastic cuts to per-package pay rates that have pushed workers to a breaking point and are now being terminated for their actions.

“These workers are speaking out against declining wages, unsafe working conditions and provincial labour laws that leave gig and contract workers with virtually no protections under Saskatchewan labour law,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.

Drivers have reported to the USW that pay has fallen from $1.89 per package last year to just $1.35 per package today, despite skyrocketing fuel prices, rising SGI insurance rates, vehicle maintenance costs and inflation. Workers also say the job is becoming financially unsustainable.

Equally disturbing are the serious workplace safety concerns being raised by drivers. Workers have reported being pressured to continue working after dog bites or face fines, being denied adequate bathroom breaks, being expected to drive during dangerous winter storms and face steep penalties if all assigned packages are not delivered.

“No worker should have to choose between their safety and their livelihood. What these drivers are describing is exploitation in one of its clearest forms. Multinational corporations and delivery contractors are profiting off workers who are taking on all the risk, all the costs and receiving fewer protections in return,” said Lunny.

Dragonfly operates as a third-party delivery service for companies including Amazon, with drivers recruited through Independent Delivery Contractors (IDCs), who reportedly take a percentage of drivers’ earnings. Workers say the current model leaves them isolated, vulnerable and without meaningful recourse when concerns are raised.

This situation highlights exactly why these workers need strong union representation.

“When workers have a union, they can negotiate collectively for fair wages, decent benefits, health and safety protections, job security and dignity at work instead of being forced to individually fight billion-dollar corporations and contractors alone. No worker should have to walk off the job simply to be heard. That’s why the USW is proud to be working with these workers to obtain union representation – because they deserve better,” said Lunny.

The USW is calling on the Saskatchewan government to immediately investigate the allegations raised by these drivers and take urgent action to strengthen protections for gig and contract workers in the province.

“We are here to stand with these drivers as they deserve better than poverty wages and unsafe conditions. They deserve a collective voice and the power that comes with union representation,” added Lunny.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information contact:

Scott Lunny

USW Western Canada Director

604-329-5308

slunny@usw.ca

Brett Barden

USW Communications

604-445-6956

bbarden@usw.ca