Work, inspections and studies on the Québec Bridge: an update from JCCBI

QUEBEC CITY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, at a media briefing in Québec City, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) gave a progress report on the work, inspections and studies it has undertaken on the Québec Bridge since 2025, along with a summary of plans for 2026. The Corporation reiterated that the condition of the bridge’s main structural members is generally acceptable, and that no issues have been found that would compromise its current use.

In addition to inspections and studies, 2025 saw the completion of a $14.9M construction contract for steel repair and painting work that had been assigned from the CN to JCCBI. In spring 2026, work began on a $20M contract that involves reinforcement and repair of the steel structure, as well as cleaning and painting work.

“Over the past year, we have been able to learn more about the structure of the Québec Bridge. In 2026, in addition to rehabilitation work, information gathering will continue on several fronts as we work to gain a complete picture of the condition of this iconic structure. In that context, I want to emphasize the key contributions of our two partners, the CN and the Gouvernement du Québec,” explained Sandra Martel, JCCBI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Alongside infrastructure contracts and work, our team continues to implement various community initiatives, including discussions with eight First Nations and the Advisory Group for the rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge, among other key stakeholders. At the same time, our communication tools are keeping the public informed of our efforts. These various activities reflect our firm commitment to elaborate and carrying out the rehabilitation plan of the Québec Bridge, with a view to maximizing the structure’s sustainability,” she added.

Understanding the bridge’s condition to ensure effective rehabilitation

Several inspections and studies that began last year are continuing into 2026. These efforts are essential for the JCCBI team to determine a complete diagnostic on the bridge structure. The detailed inspection began and a dozen rope-access engineers scaled the bridge in 2025. Over the course of the year, they managed to inspect 56% of the bridge, with a total surface area of more than 500,000 m2 or the equivalent of approximately 92 football fields.

In addition to wind tunnel tests and drone surveys, other studies involved a load-carrying capacity assessment which determines all the loads to which the bridge is exposed. This involves carrying out three sets of calculations:

Dead load means the weight of the structure itself. In total, the bridge consists of about 60,310 metric tons (132.7 million pounds) of steel. That’s the equivalent of six Eiffel Towers.

means the weight of the structure itself. In total, the bridge consists of about 60,310 metric tons (132.7 million pounds) of steel. That’s the equivalent of six Eiffel Towers. Live loads relate to how the bridge is used. These calculations take into account the trains, vehicles and people crossing the structure, as well as how they move, brake and accelerate.

relate to how the bridge is used. These calculations take into account the trains, vehicles and people crossing the structure, as well as how they move, brake and accelerate. Environmental loading are natural factors (wind, snow, ice, water current, temperature variations) that cause the bridge’s steel components to expand or contract. Winds are assessed in a laboratory, using scale models of the bridge to simulate real-life conditions and study the wind effects on the structure, to optimize the bridge’s safety and performance.



Together, these complex calculations allow JCCBI to determine the bridge’s residual capacity, meaning the additional weight it can safely carry. Residual capacity is especially important to consider when carrying out maintenance work (weight of equipment, workers and containment enclosures). It is therefore a crucial piece of information for the three partners (CN, Gouvernement du Québec and JCCBI) who all need to carry out work on the bridge.

The detailed bridge inspection and related studies will be completed by the end of 2027. At that point, JCCBI will have all the information it needs on the bridge structure to ensure proper diagnostic, plan and prioritize work as part of the 25-year rehabilitation plan. Expected to cost upwards of a billion dollars, this work will focus on steel repair, reinforcement and painting to protect the bridge against corrosion and improve its overall appearance. Work may also need to be carried out on the piers and footings.

Communication and participatory approach

To gain a better understanding of the Québec City area and to raise its profile within the local community, JCCBI has organized several meetings and discussions with key regional stakeholders. Likewise, the Advisory Group for the rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge has held three meetings since its creation in the spring of 2025. Its members include representatives of about a dozen organizations, as well as two individuals chosen from the community at large. Meanwhile, the JCCBI team initiated discussions with eight First Nations and held several meetings with their representatives.

The Corporation has also created several communication tools to share news of its efforts. For instance, members of the public can visit the Québec Bridge section of the JCCBI website, follow its social media accounts or subscribe to the newsletter, four issues of which were published over the past year.

JCCBI has been responsible for the structure of the Québec Bridge since November 12, 2024.

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About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional and aesthetically pleasing, both today and in the future.

For more information

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications

Telephone: 450-651-8771

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