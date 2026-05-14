"Cold" Solid Tumors Become the Proving Ground for a New Generation of Engager and Immune-Priming Therapies

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc.

After more than $1.7 billion in dealmaking and a string of Phase 1 starts in 2026, prostate, pancreatic, and other historically immunotherapy-resistant solid tumors are suddenly among the busiest battlegrounds in oncology — and a new natural killer cell engager just joined the field

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary — Until very recently, the immuno-oncology revolution had largely passed several of the most lethal solid tumor categories by. Checkpoint inhibitors, which transformed outcomes in melanoma, lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma, have struggled to deliver meaningful benefit for the majority of patients with advanced prostate or pancreatic disease. These tumors share an immunologically "cold" microenvironment — low T-cell infiltration, poor MHC presentation, and active immunosuppressive signaling — that has historically defied even the most aggressive checkpoint-based regimens. Prior bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) programs that worked in liquid tumors ran into systemic toxicity that limited their therapeutic window in solid disease.

In 2026, that narrative has shifted decisively. A new generation of immuno-oncology programs — engineered to be activated selectively in the tumor microenvironment, to recruit innate rather than adaptive immunity, or to prime cold tumors for response — is moving into and through the clinic at an unusually fast pace.

What Investors Should Know Several major solid tumor categories — including prostate and pancreatic cancer — have historically resisted standard immunotherapies, leaving a significant unmet medical need.

A new wave of mechanistically distinct immuno-oncology programs — masked T-cell engagers, NK cell engagers, tumor microenvironment-conditional antibodies, and oncolytic virus immune-primers — is reaching clinical milestones across U.S.-listed biotechs in 2026.

Vir Biotechnology's PSMA program was anchored by a $1.7 billion strategic collaboration with Astellas in February 2026, the largest prostate-focused engager deal of the cycle.

GT Biopharma's GTB-5550, dosing its first patient this week, is the first nanobody TriKE® tested with subcutaneous dosing — a notably more patient-friendly route than the continuous infusion typical of the engager category — with a basket trial design spanning seven solid tumor types.



A New Entrant: NK Cell Engagers Cross Into Solid Tumors

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) announced on May 14, 2026 that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial evaluating GTB-5550, its B7-H3-targeted natural killer (NK) cell engager for solid tumors expressing B7-H3 [1]. The trial design is deliberately prostate-led: the dose-escalation portion will focus primarily on prostate cancer patients and evaluate up to six dose levels to identify the maximum tolerated dose [1]. After dose escalation, the Phase 1b expansion will enroll patients with up to seven distinct tumor types — castration-resistant prostate, ovarian, breast, head and neck, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and bladder cancer — meaning the program's reach extends across most of the major historically immunotherapy-resistant solid tumor categories.

The rationale is biological. According to Dr. Nicholas Zorko, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at the University of Minnesota, patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have B7-H3 expressed in over 90% of tumors, and PSA can serve as an early biomarker of therapeutic activity [1].

"Dosing the first patient in our GTB-5550 Phase 1 trial is a pivotal milestone for GT Biopharma and represents the natural evolution of our TriKE® platform into the broader opportunity of treating patients with a variety of solid tumors," said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma [1].

GTB-5550 is the third TriKE® molecule from GT Biopharma to enter clinical testing, and the first to be tested with subcutaneous dosing — administered in the abdominal area for five consecutive days in Week 1 and Week 2 of each four-week cycle [1]. That dosing route is unusual in the engager category, where continuous IV infusion has been the norm, and reflects a broader industry pivot toward outpatient-friendly delivery.

The Astellas–Vir Collaboration Sets the Bar

The most prominent recent transaction in solid-tumor-focused engager therapies came in February 2026, when Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503) entered a global strategic collaboration with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) to advance VIR-5500, Vir's PSMA-targeted PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engager, in patients with prostate cancer. Under the agreement, Vir received $335 million in upfront and near-term payments, including $240 million in cash and $75 million in equity investment at a 50% premium, and is eligible to receive up to an additional approximately $1.37 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones plus tiered, double-digit royalties on ex-U.S. net sales [2].

The clinical rationale: Vir reported updated Phase 1 dose-escalation data (n=58) showing VIR-5500 monotherapy was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities to date, and dose-dependent anti-tumor activity in the highest dose cohorts (≥3,000 µg/kg Q3W; n=22/58) with PSA50 declines in 82% (14/17) and PSA90 declines in 53% (9/17) of PSA-evaluable patients, and a 45% objective response rate (5/11) among RECIST-evaluable patients [3].

In Q2 2026, Vir reported that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase 1 dose-expansion cohorts in late-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, with pivotal Phase 3 trials anticipated in 2027 [4]. The Astellas–Vir deal is, for now, the high-water mark for prostate-cancer-focused engager dealmaking in the U.S. capital markets.

Priming Pancreatic Cancer: An Oncolytic Virus Approach

If prostate cancer is the immunotherapy-resistant tumor type that's drawing the most engager activity, pancreatic cancer is arguably the toughest of all — and a fundamentally different approach is being advanced for it. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered double-stranded RNA oncolytic virus designed to convert immunologically "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors by activating both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer cells [5].

In November 2025, Oncolytics announced alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following a Type C meeting on the design of its pivotal Phase 3 study of pelareorep in combination with standard-of-care therapy for first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) [5]. The Company stated it intended to launch what it believes will be the only current registration trial of an immunotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer in the first half of 2026, with a control arm of gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel and experimental arms that add pelareorep with or without a checkpoint inhibitor [5].

"We now have regulatory clarity to allow us to start a pivotal study and ultimately the chance to bring the first approved immunotherapy treatment option to the pancreatic cancer treatment landscape," said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech, in the Company's announcement [5]. Pelareorep has received FDA Fast Track designation for both colorectal and pancreatic cancer [5].

At the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting, Oncolytics presented new biomarker data from its Phase 1/2 GOBLET study showing that pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel led to meaningful immune activation in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, including increases in adaptive immune and cytotoxicity-associated proteins, interferon signaling, and CD8+/NK-related markers [6]. Additional data from the AWARE-1 breast cancer study showed pelareorep can drive coordinated anti-tumor immune responses including tertiary lymphoid structure formation — a hallmark of effective anti-tumor immunity that, when present in tumor tissue, is generally associated with stronger response to immunotherapy [6].

The Microenvironment Approach: Tumor-Selective Antibodies

A third strategy is being advanced by Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), which is developing conditionally active antibodies designed to disable immunosuppressive signals selectively within the tumor microenvironment. Sensei's lead immuno-oncology asset, solnerstotug, is a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting the VISTA checkpoint, designed to be active selectively within the low-pH tumor microenvironment where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells. At the ESMO Congress 2025, Sensei reported favorable signs of clinical activity in PD-(L)1-resistant cancers from its dose expansion cohort [7].

In February 2026, Sensei expanded materially: the company announced the acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics and a concurrent $200 million private placement, adding PIKTOR — an investigational all-oral multi-node inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway in development for endometrial and breast cancer — to its pipeline [8]. The deal underscores how clinical-stage immuno-oncology companies are simultaneously broadening into adjacent solid tumor categories while continuing to develop checkpoint-focused antibodies in advanced disease.

Four Mechanisms, One Therapeutic Problem

Step back, and the immuno-oncology landscape attacking historically immunotherapy-resistant solid tumors entering mid-2026 looks dramatically different than it did even a year ago. Within a few months, the space has accumulated at least four distinct mechanistic approaches actively being developed by U.S.-listed companies:

PSMA × CD3 dual-masked T-cell engagers, targeting prostate cancer (Vir Biotechnology)

Oncolytic virus immune-primers, targeting pancreatic and breast cancer (Oncolytics Biotech)

Tumor microenvironment-conditional checkpoint antibodies, targeting advanced solid tumors broadly (Sensei Biotherapeutics)

B7-H3-targeted natural killer cell engagers, targeting seven solid tumor types via a basket trial (GT Biopharma)

Each is trying to solve a version of the same fundamental problem: deliver a potent immune attack to a B7-H3- or PSMA-expressing tumor — or convert a cold tumor into a hot one — without producing the kind of systemic immune activation that drove the first generation of TCEs and checkpoint regimens out of solid tumor development.

Updates Expected Through 2H 2026

GT Biopharma has indicated that it expects to provide updates on the GTB-5550 trial throughout the second half of 2026 as enrollment progresses through the dose-escalation cohorts [1]. The trial is registered on clinicaltrials.gov under identifier NCT07541573 [1]. Patients are followed for 12 months to determine progression-free survival and overall survival.

With multiple mechanisms now converging on the same set of historically resistant tumors, prostate, pancreatic, and the broader "cold-tumor" landscape are, somewhat unexpectedly, becoming the lead indications that define whether the next generation of solid-tumor immuno-oncology actually delivers on its promise.

Continuing coverage of GT Biopharma, Inc. and the solid tumor immuno-oncology landscape is available at gtbiopharma.com.



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Article Sources

1. GT Biopharma, Inc. — GT Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of GTB-5550 (May 14, 2026) — https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/ReleaseNg/7602764

2. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. — Astellas and Vir Biotechnology Enter Global Strategic Collaboration to Advance VIR-5500 (February 23, 2026) — https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001706431/000162828026010740/a20260223-q4ex991astellasv.htm

3. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. — Updated Phase 1 Results for PSMA-targeting, PRO-XTEN® Dual-masked T-Cell Engager VIR-5500 (February 23, 2026) — https://investors.vir.bio/news/news-details/2026/Vir-Biotechnology-Reports-Positive-Updated-Phase-1-Results-for-PSMA-targeting-PRO-XTEN-Dual-masked-T-Cell-Engager-VIR-5500-in-Patients-with-Metastatic-Prostate-Cancer/default.aspx

4. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. — Q1 2026 Corporate Update / First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Dose-Expansion Cohorts (May 6, 2026) — https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001706431/000162828026031273/a20260506-q1ex991earningsr.htm

5. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. — Oncolytics Biotech® Aligns with FDA on Pivotal Study Design for Pelareorep in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer (November 19, 2025) — https://oncolyticsbiotech.com/press_releases/oncolytics-biotech-aligns-with-fda-on-pivotal-study-design-for-pelareorep-in-first-line-pancreatic-cancer/

6. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. — AACR 2026 Abstracts: Biomarker and Mechanistic Data from GOBLET and AWARE-1 Studies (March 2026 / SEC Form 8-K) — https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001129928/000112992826000011/oncyaacr2026abstracts.htm

7. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. — Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports New Clinical Results Highlighting Durable Progression Free Survival Data for Solnerstotug in PD-(L)1 Resistant Tumors at ESMO Congress 2025 (October 17, 2025) — https://investors.senseibio.com/news-releases/news-release-details/sensei-biotherapeutics-reports-new-clinical-results-highlighting/

8. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. — Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics and $200 Million Concurrent Private Placement (February 18, 2026) — https://investors.senseibio.com/news-releases/news-release-details/sensei-biotherapeutics-announces-acquisition-faeth-therapeutics/

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