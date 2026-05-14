IMMP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Johnson Fistel Encourages Immutep Limited Shareholders to Submit Their Information Before July 6, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Immutep American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026. Investors are hereby notified that they have until July 6, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants concealed and misrepresented the status and prospects of the TACTI-004 trial based on continuing positive efficacy and safety readouts of efti's performance in other trials, particularly following positive top-line results from Immutep’s prior TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 studies. Further, defendants announced in a Form-K filed with the SEC in January 30, 2026, that the trial was exhibiting “strong operational progress” and the planned interim futility analysis remained “on track for the first quarter of 2026.” In truth, Immutep was aware of or was reckless, based on its access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports concerning the TACTI-004 trial and its planned interim futility evaluation, that then-existing information materially increased the risk that the study would fail to meet its primary efficacy and/or safety endpoints.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com