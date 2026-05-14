JUST PUBLISHED!! Empathy Over Labels: Transforming Patient Care Through Connection and Listening

Charleston, SC, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Other Side of the Bed, Dr. Stella Awua-Larbi, a practicing physician, shares transformative personal encounters with patients that transcend the limitations of medical charts. This compelling work invites healthcare providers to pause and truly see their patients, moving beyond labels like noncompliance to foster deeper connections. Dr. Awua-Larbi emphasizes that sometimes, the most profound healing begins not with prescriptions, but with the simple act of listening. Through her powerful narratives, she illustrates how presence and empathy can bridge communication gaps, enhancing the clinician-patient relationship and satisfaction for both parties.



The Other Side of the Bed takes readers into the deeply human world where illness, fear, dignity, faith, and compassion intersect. Dr. Awua-Larbi highlights the privilege of witnessing patients navigate significant life transitions, including aging, loss of independence, and end-of-life experiences. The book reveals often-overlooked truths in medicine, such as the significance of silence as communication and the transformative nature of suffering.



Key themes explored in The Other Side of the Bed include:

- The importance of seeing patients beyond their medical labels.

- The emotional labor shared by patients and clinicians.

- The role of empathy in improving healthcare outcomes.

- The impact of presence in fostering trust and connection.

- The journey through aging and end-of-life decisions.



Stella Awua-Larbi, MD, structures the narrative to encourage healthcare professionals to rediscover their love for their calling. She states, True healing begins when we listen more deeply and care more intentionally. This enlightening exploration resonates with healthcare professionals, caregivers, and anyone seeking meaning in suffering, urging them to lead with heart.



What if the greatest healing lies just beyond the bedside?



The Other Side of the Bed is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit her website

www.DrAwuaLarbi.com

About the Author: Dr. Stella Awua-Larbi is a practicing nephrologist and writer focused on the human experience of illness, care, and clinical decision-making. With training in internal medicine and nephrology, she merges medical expertise with reflective insight. Dr. Awua-Larbi earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She finished her Internal Medicine residency at Loyola University Medical Center and pursued her nephrology fellowship at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Currently a nephrologist at Kidney Care Center in the Chicagoland area, her debut book, The Other Side of the Bed, advocates for patient-centered care.

Media Contact: stella@awualarbi.com or Inquire@awualarbi.com

Available for interviews: Author, Stella Awua-Larbi, MD

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