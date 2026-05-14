Patio season, served: OpenTable reveals Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in 2026

74% of Canadians plan to dine outdoors at least once a month or more at a restaurant, cafe or pub in the warmer months this year¹

Outdoor diners averaged 127 minutes at their tables over the past year, 20 per cent longer than the overall average²

There has been a 39 per cent increase in dog-friendly restaurants in Canada over the past year, year over year³



TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend signals the unofficial start of summer, Canadians are ready to shake off winter and settle into patio season. Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (74%) plan to eat outdoors at least once a month or more at a restaurant, cafe or pub during the warmer months this year.¹

To help diners discover the top places to soak up the sunshine, OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in 2026 . The list is compiled by analyzing more than 1 million diner reviews and metrics, including diner ratings, reservation demand and percentage of reviews tagged “outdoor dining”, among other factors.⁴ The list also includes dog iconography to help diners easily identify dog-friendly spots.⁵

OpenTable is also highlighting key patio dining trends, offering a look at how Canadians are making the most of the summer season. It also includes top dog-friendly dining trends, because furry friends deserve a seat in the sun, too.

Sunshine served here: Outdoor dining has increased by 24 per cent in Canada, year-over-year, with July ranking as the most popular month to do so in the past 12 months.³ Consumer research of Canadians reveals for just over half (51%), warmer weather changes how often they eat out, with 43 per cent saying they dine at restaurants more frequently in the spring and summer.¹ The desire to dine outdoors even holds up when the forecast doesn’t, with a quarter (25%) saying they have stayed at their outdoor table during bad weather instead of moving indoors.¹

Paw-tio perfection: For many Canadians, a great patio includes a spot for the dog too. New OpenTable dining data shows a 34 per cent year-over-year increase in dining at dog-friendly restaurants in the past 12 months, alongside a 39 per cent increase in dog-friendly restaurants, year-over-year.³ On this year’s list, spots like Pizza Culture in Calgary, Maxine's Cafe & Bar in Vancouver and Simona in Toronto all feature dog-friendly patios.

And for many dog owners, the experience goes even further: over half (53%) of Canadian dog owners say having dog-friendly food or drink options on the menu matters when choosing a restaurant.¹

“As patio season gets underway, Canadians are clearly eager to dine in the sunshine. We see it in how they book, with 62 per cent choosing a restaurant specifically for its outdoor seating,¹” says Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable. “For many diners, the perfect patio also includes space for their dogs. Our annual Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list features standout patios across the country, with icons to help identify dog-friendly spots, so it’s easy to find the right place, whoever you’re dining with.”

More for the outdoors: Nearly one in five diners (19%) also say they spend more dining outdoors than they would indoors.¹ When Canadians dine outdoors, they tend to settle in, with outdoor diners averaging 127 minutes at their tables over the past year - 20 per cent longer than the overall average.²

The patio playbook: When Canadians choose where to dine outdoors, the setting matters just as much as the menu. Courtyard patios and terraces top the list, with 56% naming them as their preferred type of venue.¹ Scenic spots are close behind, with nearly half (49%) drawn to beach, ocean or riverfront dining.¹ On this year’s Outdoor Dining list Bonterra Trattoria in Calgary and Vieux-Port Steakhouse & Terrasse in Montreal offer courtyard patios, while LIFT Bar Grill View in Vancouver and Spencer's at the Waterfront in Burlington have views of the water.

Explore OpenTable’s full Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in 2026 , including dog-friendly spots to help pick your next patio spot. The list, organised in alphabetical order per area, features 45 restaurants in Ontario, 21 in British Columbia,18 in Alberta, 10 in Quebec, three in Atlantic Canada, two in Manitoba and one in Saskatchewan.



Notes to Editors

Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1502 Canadians, including a 50/50 split of 752 dog owners and 750 non-dog owners. Fieldwork was carried out between April 8th, 2026, and April 15th, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality. OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at the average time diners spent when dining outside compared to indoor dining via seated diners from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026 OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at outdoor dining seated diners from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada and seated diners from online reservations for restaurants tagged as “dogs allowed” in Canada from March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026 and compared it to the same time frame a year ago. OpenTable also looked at the number of restaurants on the OpenTable platform that were tagged “dog allowed” in Canada from March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026, and compared it to the same time frame a year ago. Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada for 2026: OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada for 2026 list is generated from over 1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from 1st March 2025 - 28th February 2026. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag “outdoor dining”. The resulting list appears in alphabetical order by area and by restaurant name. Disclaimer: The dog icon indicates the restaurants that are dog friendly as of April 2026. This is subject to change and is at the discretion of the restaurant as to where pets are allowed. Please note, this also only applies to well behaved dogs.





About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Hannah Jones

hannah.jones@mediaprofile.com

416-509-0763