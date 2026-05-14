CORRECTION: Creatd Announces Vocal Equity Realignment and Updates Annual Shareholder Meeting Dates

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Creatd Inc., please note that two dates given in the subhead, and repeated in the body text, were not correct. The annual shareholder meeting date will be June 5, not May 26 as previously stated. The virtual annual shareholder meeting date will be July 15, not June 25 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Board-approved Vocal transactions expected to increase Creatd’s ownership from approximately 20% to 51%

Annual meeting record date updated to June 5, 2026; virtual shareholder meeting will be scheduled for July 15, 2026

Vocal 3.0 remains on track as Creatd advances its SEC re-registration, corporate reorganization, and planned uplisting strategy

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”) today announced two corporate updates related to its broader reorganization and planned uplisting strategy. First, both the Company’s Board of Directors and the requisite shareholders of Vocal, Inc. (“Vocal”) have approved a targeted equity realignment and repurchase initiative, designed to restore Creatd’s majority ownership of Vocal. Second, the Company announced updated dates for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting and related record date.

Vocal Equity Realignment

The approved Vocal transactions are intended to increase Creatd’s ownership position in Vocal from approximately 20% to 51% on a post-transaction basis. The initiative follows Creatd’s completed sale of Fly Flyte, Inc. and represents the next step in the Company’s broader corporate reorganization, SEC re-registration process, and planned uplisting to a national exchange.

The transaction includes the repurchase of certain Vocal common shares and Series A Preferred equity interests from current and former stakeholders. The repurchase is expected to be completed at a valuation based on Vocal’s previously established independent 409A valuation.

Vocal has historically been developed, funded, and majority-owned by Creatd. The Board determined that as part of Creatd’s capital markets strategy, Vocal should be positioned as a majority-owned core asset of the Company again.

“We believe establishing majority ownership of Vocal is an important strategic step for Creatd as we continue advancing our uplisting objectives and broader restructuring initiatives,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd. “Vocal has always been foundational to the Company. Increasing our ownership from approximately 20% to 51% better reflects Vocal’s role in our operating structure, our capital markets strategy, and the value we believe can be created for shareholders.”

Vocal remains a creator-focused platform built to support digital publishing, storytelling, audience development, and creator monetization. The platform currently reaches approximately 30 million monthly unique visitors and supports nearly 10,000 premium creators, forming a significant foundation for Creatd’s next phase of growth.

Vocal is also within several months of the planned launch of Vocal 3.0, the next major evolution of the platform. Vocal 3.0 is being developed around the rapid implementation of AI-enabled infrastructure, enhanced creator tools, improved content distribution, and expanded monetization capabilities. The Company believes these advancements will allow Vocal to scale beyond its existing audience and creator base while strengthening its role as a core technology, media, and brand-services asset within Creatd.

In addition to its creator platform, Vocal has significantly expanded the agency and brand-services side of the business. Through the integration of human editorial judgment, AI-enabled processes, audience data, and content infrastructure, Vocal works with brands seeking to have their voices heard and their products recognized by authentic, measurable, and product-relevant audiences. This operating relationship also gives Creatd a practical way to evaluate companies before pursuing deeper strategic opportunities, including potential M&A transactions, creating a natural positive-selection process in which only the most aligned and scalable relationships advance.

“Vocal has evolved into more than a publishing platform,” continued Frommer. “It has become a combined creator, media, technology, and brand-services asset. Vocal is also becoming the tip of the spear through which Creatd identifies, acquires, and integrates advanced processes, technology relationships, and AI-enabled development capabilities at the frontier of human and artificial intelligence collaboration. The same infrastructure that supports creators also gives brands a better way to connect with audiences that are aligned with their products, message, and identity. Increasingly, Vocal serves as a funnel through which the businesses we work with, invest in, or acquire can be improved through better content, smarter distribution, stronger audience data, and more efficient technology-enabled execution. We believe Vocal 3.0, together with the continued scaling of its agency business, positions Vocal for meaningful growth in the second half of 2026 and increasingly into 2027.”

Annual Shareholder Meeting Update

Creatd also announced that the record date for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting has been changed from April 17, 2026 to June 5, 2026. The virtual annual shareholder meeting, previously scheduled for May 21, 2026, will now be held on July 15, 2026.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2026 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the virtual annual meeting.

“We are continuing to complete the necessary steps associated with our SEC re-registration process, audited financial statements, corporate reorganization, and shareholder meeting preparation,” said Frommer. “We believe the updated timing will allow the Company to better align these milestones with our annual meeting and broader corporate initiatives.”

The annual shareholder meeting will address proposals related to the Company’s strategic initiatives, governance matters, and future direction. Additional details regarding electronic participation and voting procedures will be provided in advance of the meeting.

Creatd recently announced the completion of its 2025 audit and the submission of an amended draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC, marking another milestone in its planned uplisting process. The Company has also stated that the Flyte transaction strengthened its balance sheet and provided additional flexibility as Creatd continues to pursue its broader capital markets strategy.

The Company will continue to provide updates as it advances its SEC process, Vocal equity realignment, corporate reorganization, Vocal 3.0 launch plan, and planned uplisting strategy.

Shareholders, peers, and employees are invited to join Creatd’s community discussion in the Company’s Investor Slack channel.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. is focused on unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and investors through technology-enabled platforms, digital communities, and operating businesses. The Company’s portfolio includes Vocal, a creator-focused storytelling and publishing platform, as well as businesses and initiatives across media, technology, commerce, and brand services.

Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated uplisting efforts, SEC re-registration process, ownership position in Vocal, Vocal 3.0, strategic initiatives, annual shareholder meeting, corporate reorganization, and future corporate actions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.