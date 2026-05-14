FundedVerse Launches “The Vault System”: The New Prop Firm Revolutionizing Access to Financial Markets

RODNEY BAY, Saint Lucia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundedVerse, a next-generation proprietary trading evaluation firm, has officially launched what it calls The Vault System — a six-component operating framework that defines how the firm is structured, how it manages risk, and how it delivers payouts to funded traders.





The launch represents an explicit attempt to elevate the conversation about what operational substance means in the prop trading industry. Rather than competing primarily on pricing, profit splits, or challenge parameters, FundedVerse is positioning the firm around the underlying infrastructure that supports those offers and inviting traders to evaluate prop firms by the same standard.

"A prop firm is only as serious as the infrastructure behind it," a FundedVerse spokesperson explained. "We built FundedVerse around a clear principle: traders who pass our evaluations should be paid sustainably, predictably, and independently of how many challenges sell next month. Everything in The Vault System exists to make that possible."

The Six Components

The Vault System is organized in two parts. The first three components describe the firm's structural foundation:

Committed Capital Reserve. FundedVerse operates with a substantial capital commitment dedicated to funding trader payouts. This capital exists structurally — not as a marketing claim, but as a foundation that allows the reward payment to FundedVerse traders to remain independent of future challenge sales or marketing cycles.

Active Risk and Dealing Desk. Every FundedVerse challenge and the FundedVerse accounts are monitored by their full time Risk Desk and our Dealing Desk, not by an anonymous algorithm or a sales funnel. They mark the key infrastructure behind the prop firm.

Real Partner Network. Top-performing traders can be reviewed by FundedVerse private partner network for future opportunities beyond the standard challenge path. FundedVerseslook for traders worth backing.

Attractive Parameters by Design

FundedVerse's challenge programs reflect what the firm describes as conservative-by-design parameters.

"Our parameters aren't designed to maximize fail rates for revenue," the firm states. "They're calibrated so that traders who demonstrate real discipline can pass — and keep passing. A sustainable funded population is the foundation of a sustainable firm."

Operating Structure and Partners

FundedVerse operates through FundedVerse Ltd., registered in Saint Lucia, with payment Cyprus entity as payment Agent. Trading is conducted exclusively in simulated environments through fully licensed MetaQuotes (MT5) and Match-Trader platform partnerships.

The firm has emphasized its choice to work only with fully licensed platform partners as part of its broader operational philosophy. "We work with the platforms whose licensing and infrastructure we can stand behind," the firm states. "It's the same standard we apply to every part of the firm."

A Question Worth Asking

The Vault System is designed not only to describe FundedVerse's own operations, but to give traders a vocabulary for evaluating any prop firm they consider.

"The single most important question a serious trader should ask before joining a prop firm is simple," the firm states in its public-facing materials. "Where, exactly, does my payout come from?" The answer, FundedVerse argues, should be structural not promotional.

The company has stated it will continue expanding its operational infrastructure and trader-facing programs over the coming months, with additional initiatives planned around transparency, education, and community.

Media Contact

Company Name: FundedVerse Ltd

Website : https://fundedverse.com

Email: info@fundedverse.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by FundedVerse Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec492ce8-7be0-40d3-91ec-f708efde0903