GRESHAM PARTNERS NAMED WINNER OF FIVE AWARDS – BOTH FIRMWIDE AND INDIVIDUAL – AT THE 13TH FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS 2026

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gresham Partners, a nationally recognized, independent investment and wealth management firm that serves a select group of ultra-high-net-worth families, today announced that it earned five awards at the 13th Family Wealth Report Awards 2026, both for the firm and for two of its partners.

The awards include:

Multifamily Office ($5 billion to $15 billion)

($5 billion to $15 billion) Outstanding CIO – Ted Neild

– Ted Neild Wealth Planning

Women in Wealth Advisory (Individual) – Kim Kamin

– Kim Kamin Leading Individual (MFO) – Kim Kamin





“We’re honored and grateful to the Family Wealth Report for recognizing our work supporting ultra-high-net-worth families,” said Gresham Partners Founder and President David Salsburg. “Our industry often propagates the idea that there are either wealth planning firms or investment firms, but we believe this presents families with a false choice. Gresham’s success over nearly 30 years has been built on excellence in both disciplines and the powerful effect of combining them. These awards are a testament to Kim, Ted, and our entire team for their commitment to helping our families flourish.”

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards celebrate innovation and excellence among the firms, teams, and individuals serving North America’s family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities. These prestigious awards shine a spotlight on those making a real impact in the industry.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

“Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to rigorous and independent judging process and be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year,” said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report. “We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs and Family Wealth Report is no exception.”

Winners were announced on April 30, 2026, at the gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

Gresham Partners is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Registration with the SEC alone does not imply a certain level of skill or training. No compensation was provided for consideration or inclusion in any award or recognition unless otherwise stated. Awards and recognitions do not imply or guarantee future performance for Gresham or its clients.

About Gresham Partners

Gresham Partners is an independent investment and wealth management firm serving a select group of ultra-high-net-worth families and family offices. Founded in 1997, the firm is 100 percent employee owned and intentionally structured to align fully with client interests. Gresham advises on more than $13 billion for over 125 families, offering access to a carefully selected group of hard-to-access investment managers alongside comprehensive wealth planning and family office services. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

For more information, visit www.greshampartners.com.

About Clearview Financial Media Ltd (“Clearview”)

Clearview Financial Media was founded in 2004 by Chief Executive Stephen Harris, with a mission to deliver high-quality, ‘need-to-know’ intelligence for the global private wealth community.

Headquartered in London with a truly international reach, Clearview is the publisher of the WealthBriefing group of newswires, complemented by in-depth research reports, newsletters, and a global program of thought-leadership events and prestigious awards.

Clearview continues to serve as a trusted source of insight, recognition, and connection for leading professionals in the wealth management and family office sectors worldwide.