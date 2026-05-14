FORE Enterprise Partners with Pegasus to Launch FORE Real, an AI Platform for Commercial Property Management

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORE Enterprise, a leading AI Solutions architect, is launching early access to FORE Real, the first AI property management platform developed inside a commercial real estate firm. Pegasus, a $4 billion real estate wealth advisory managing 400 properties across 37 states, helped shape FORE Real’s suite of AI agents and tools to streamline tenant communications, reduce liability risk and lower property taxes.

“The accuracy and quality of FORE Real is shockingly high,” said David Chasin, CEO of Pegasus. “Most property management tools we see are designed by tech people, not by real estate owners and operators, which creates a huge disconnect between developers and users. Rather than building an AI platform in a vacuum, FORE used a true bottom-up approach, starting with our needs and creating a product that will benefit the industry as a whole.”

Unlike point solutions that address a single task, FORE Real is a comprehensive platform with a suite of AI agents that handle the most critical, costly and time-consuming challenges for commercial property managers:

Property Tax Appeals: FORE Real is the first AI platform enabling CRE property managers to successfully appeal property tax assessments on their own, eliminating the cost of outside firms. A FORE Real tax appeals expert reviews every appeal before it’s filed.

FORE Real is the first AI platform enabling CRE property managers to successfully appeal property tax assessments on their own, eliminating the cost of outside firms. A FORE Real tax appeals expert reviews every appeal before it’s filed. Insurance Compliance: FORE Real’s AI insurance compliance agent checks each tenant's insurance against their lease requirements, flags any gaps and drafts the outreach needed to ensure tenant insurance is up to date – reducing liability risks.

FORE Real’s AI insurance compliance agent checks each tenant's insurance against their lease requirements, flags any gaps and drafts the outreach needed to ensure tenant insurance is up to date – reducing liability risks. Lease Abstraction: FORE Real’s lease abstraction tool converts lengthy, complex lease contracts into a concise report containing key data, such as insurance requirements and rent prices.

FORE Real’s lease abstraction tool converts lengthy, complex lease contracts into a concise report containing key data, such as insurance requirements and rent prices. Tenant Communications: FORE Real automates responses to routine questions, which are reviewed and approved by a team member before sending. Rather than directing tenants to an external communications portal that most never use, FORE Real manages all maintenance requests, document updates and rent-related questions by email and text – resulting in faster tenant response times.





“Every AI agent in the FORE Real suite was designed to solve a problem that property managers face every day,” said Tyler Hochman , CEO & Founder of FORE Enterprise. “FORE Real is grounded in how property management actually works and fits seamlessly into the way firms already operate.”

After deploying FORE Real inside Pegasus, FORE is now taking its AI property management platform to the broader CRE market.

“FORE Real addresses universal needs across the commercial real estate industry,” said Jack Schoenfeld, Chief Growth Officer at FORE and Head of FORE Real. “FORE’s close collaboration with Pegasus enabled us to develop a platform that will be turnkey for other commercial real estate firms. We’re confident FORE Real will streamline property management, reduce liability and maximize savings on commercial property taxes – boosting the bottom line.”

To learn more about early access to FORE Real, visit fore-real.com .

About FORE Enterprise:

FORE Enterprise is a premier AI solutions architect that helps companies fully deploy AI to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and unlock bold new solutions. Backed by the expertise of top academic and industry leaders, FORE harnesses AI for data-driven decision-making that directly impacts the bottom line. Working with a range of clients, including commercial real estate and private equity firms, sports franchises, and luxury brands, FORE’s team moves fast, thinks big and executes with precision. For more information, visit https://foreenterprise.com/ .

About Pegasus:

Pegasus is a national commercial real estate advisory and solutions platform dedicated to simplifying complex transactions and elevating the client experience. Modeled after the wealth management industry, Pegasus emphasizes transparency, alignment of interests, fiduciary-minded advisory, and long-term partnership. The firm’s fully integrated platform includes acquisition and disposition advisory, debt and mortgage advisory, asset and property management, leasing, project and construction management, and holistic strategic planning—serving high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.pegasusinvestments.com/