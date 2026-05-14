Catapult Learning Announces 2026 Staff of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced Mary Kaperzinski as its 2026 Teacher of the Year and Jo Don Orimaco as its 2026 Support Professional of the Year, as part of its annual Staff of the Year awards program.

Kaperzinski is a teacher at St. Pius X Catholic School in Dallas. Orimaco is a professional development coach serving Mount St. Michael Academy, Holy Rosary School, Holy Cross School, St. Philip Neri School, St. Clare of Assisi – St. Francis Xavier School, and Our Lady of Grace School in New York.

The live announcement of the honors was made by Jeffrey Cohen, chief executive officer of FullBloom; Rob Klapper, president of FullBloom school solutions; and Michal Kisilevitz, senior vice president of Catapult Learning operations.

The annual awards program recognizes full-time Catapult Learning team members, including teachers, counselors, coaches and other professional support staff, who demonstrate excellence in evidence-based education and have measurable impact on student and educator growth.

“These honors celebrate the very best of what teaching and student support look like at Catapult Learning,” said Kisilevitz. “You can feel the deep care and commitment that both Mary and Jo Don exemplify in their work. They have helped so many young learners and educators grow and overcome hurdles they previously thought were not possible. We’re so proud to recognize and celebrate their impact.”

Catapult Learning employs more than 4,000 educators and staff nationwide. Kaperzinski and Orimaco were selected from a competitive pool of regional and territory winners by a Catapult Learning leadership committee.

A Title I elementary teacher at St. Pius X Catholic School in Dallas, Kaperzinski tailors instruction based on background knowledge and interests. Her approach accelerates learning by using relevant topics to boost student engagement and attention, delivering noticeable gains in reading comprehension.

“My philosophy of learning and education is simple: if it’s not fun, I’m not going to do it,” said Kaperzinski. “I also believe that getting to know my students well is the key to success. This assists with creating better connections between them and the lessons, ultimately making learning more effective. For example, I know which of my students feel more confident sitting closer to me versus farther away, which are more interested in reading non-fiction versus fiction, and even which are afraid of thunderstorms and which enjoy them.”

As a professional development coach serving several schools across New York City, Orimaco applies constructivist principles to adult learning. He designs professional development sessions where educators engage in the same kinds of rich, inquiry-based tasks that are presented to students in their classrooms.

“My philosophy is rooted in the belief that learning is most powerful when it is collaborative, culturally connected, and intellectually rich,” said Orimaco. “This belief guides my work every day and continues to shape my development as an educator, coach, and leader committed to continuous improvement.”

Teachers and staff were required to meet established eligibility criteria to qualify for nomination, including being a regular full-time employee who has been actively employed with Catapult Learning since September 2025 with no break in service. Nominees must also have been actively employed at the time of the award presentation with the intent to return for the upcoming school year. In addition, teachers were required to be engaged in active instruction for at least 75% of the instructional school day, where applicable. Candidates were recognized for their excellence in instruction, dedication to students, and strong commitment to Catapult Learning’s mission, along with their contributions to their school communities, mentorship of peers, and overall positive impact on students and colleagues alike.

To see the full list of regional and territory winners, visit: https://catapultlearning.com/staff-of-the-year-2026/.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth.