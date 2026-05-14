LBMC’s Cheryl Panther Named 2026 Nashville Business Journal Women of Influence Trailblazer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top 35 U.S. accounting and business consulting firm, today announced that Shareholder Cheryl Panther, CPA, PFS, has been named a 2026 Nashville Business Journal Women of Influence honoree in the Trailblazer category. The award recognizes Panther’s national leadership in family law financial advisory and her role in advancing multidisciplinary support for attorneys, financial advisors, and clients navigating complex financial disputes.

Panther brings more than 30 years of experience as a CPA and financial professional and holds the Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) designation from the American Institute of CPAs. She is also a Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 31 Listed Family Mediator and among a select group of national and international professionals who integrate mediation, financial analysis, and collaborative divorce processes into their practice.

Panther’s national and international contributions include faculty roles with the ADR Learning Lab and a decade of leadership within the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), where she served as Treasurer. She is also active in multiple organizations supporting family law attorneys, financial planners, and divorce professionals.

Panther co-leads LBMC’s Family Law Support Services practice alongside Scott Womack, a recognized leader in business valuation and financial analysis for litigation and dispute resolution. Together, they lead an integrated team delivering forensic accounting, financial consulting, valuation, financial planning, tax strategy, and mediation and collaborative services for high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and their advisors navigating complex financial disputes.

This co-led model reflects the growing intricacy of modern family law matters, where business ownership, executive compensation, complex financial and tax considerations, and multi-entity financial structures require legal and financial strategies that are aligned from the outset to support well-reasoned, defensible outcomes.

“Being named a Women of Influence Trailblazer reflects what becomes possible when legal and financial professionals work from a shared understanding of the full financial picture,” said Panther. “In many cases, settlement decisions are made without complete information and education with regard to valuation, tax exposure, or long-term financial impact for either party in the dispute. Our approach is designed to close that gap, helping clients and their advisors reach outcomes that are both equitable and well-reasoned.”

LBMC’s Family Law Support Services practice has expanded its capabilities across litigation support, forensic accounting, financial consulting, and business valuation, providing attorneys and their clients with coordinated expertise across the full lifecycle of a case, from pre-litigation analysis and settlement modeling to expert support and post-decree planning. These analyses support educated and informed financial outcomes in litigation and out of court settlement processes, helping reduce the risk of post-decree disputes, valuation challenges, and unintended tax consequences.

“Cheryl’s recognition reflects what this team has built — a practice that meets clients and their advisors where the market is going,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “Clients increasingly expect integrated guidance that brings together valuation, financial planning, and dispute resolution. Our Family Law Support Services practice is built to deliver exactly that level of coordinated insight in high-stakes situations.”

As demand grows for coordinated financial and legal expertise, LBMC’s Family Law Support Services practice supports middle-market business owners, executives, family offices, and their advisors in navigating divorce, ownership transitions, and complex financial restructuring events. The firm’s integrated approach is designed to produce economically sound, tax-aware, and litigation-ready outcomes.

Learn more about LBMC’s Family Law Support Services practice.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 35 firm serving approximately 14,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

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