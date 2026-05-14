Challenged Athletes Foundation and Össur Advance Power in Motion with New Sports Prosthetic Grants and Mobility Clinics Nationwide

San Diego, CA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with its Annual Grant Distribution and the momentum of Power in Motion, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is proud to spotlight one of its longest-standing and most impactful partnerships. Together, CAF and Össur will provide 125 sports prosthetic grants, helping youth and adult athletes with limb loss and limb difference move beyond daily barriers and toward the sports and active lives they choose.

For more than three decades, CAF and Össur have worked side by side to expand access to movement, independence, and sport. Over the course of that partnership, the two organizations have helped deliver more than 2,000 sports prosthetics to athletes across the country, opening doors to competition, recreation, recovery, and confidence for thousands of individuals.

“Through our partnership with CAF, we’re helping more individuals with limb loss and limb difference access the technology and support they need to stay active and pursue their goals,” said Jon Salyer, Vice President of Chronic Solutions at Össur. “Mobility creates momentum. When people have the right prosthetic solutions and a strong community behind them, that power in motion can carry into every part of their lives.”

Össur also emphasized the essential role prosthetists play in bringing each grant to life. Their expertise, care, and commitment ensure every athlete receives a prosthesis tailored to their body, their needs, and their ambitions.

2026 Össur + CAF Running and Mobility Clinics Scheduled Nationwide

In addition to the grant distribution, CAF and Össur will continue their acclaimed Running and Mobility Clinics, a series of free day-long events designed to build confidence, strengthen movement skills, and create connection for people with lower limb loss and limb difference.

Led by Dr. Allison Symsack, PT, DPT, and Dr. Jen Gruenhagen, PT, DPT, and featuring mentorship from Team USA Paralympians Jamie Brown and Eric McElvenny, the clinics provide hands-on coaching, encouragement, and community support for participants at every level of mobility.

“These clinics are about so much more than mechanics,” said Lauren Gerrbi, Director of Regional Programs at CAF. “They help people rediscover what’s possible. Whether someone wants to walk more confidently, run with their kids, or work toward competitive sport, the Össur + CAF clinics are often where that journey begins.”

Clinic Schedule for 2026

Date City/State Location Sunday, June 28 Orlando, FL Nicholson Indoor Fieldhouse at UCF Saturday, August 8 Seattle, WA Seattle University Park Saturday, August 15 Dallas, TX Texas Rangers Youth Academy Sunday, October 4 Washington DC Nationals Park Saturday, October 24 San Diego, CA La Jolla Country Day School

Date/location subject to change

Featured 2026 Össur + CAF Grantees Include:

Jacobe, 39, Corpus Christi, TX

Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputation

After surviving a near-fatal motorcycle accident, Jacobe has approached recovery with resilience and determination. His Össur Flex Run with Nike Sole will help him stay active, rebuild strength, and continue doing the things he loves with his wife and three children.

Lillian, 23, Salem, OR

Physical Disability: Single Above-Knee Amputation

A lifelong athlete, Lillian has spent the past year rediscovering movement after amputation. Her Össur Cheetah Xceed will support her return to the trails, running, and the active lifestyle that has always shaped her identity.

Lennon, 9, Pendleton, IN

Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputation

Lennon recently joined a gymnastics team and is eager to keep up with friends and enjoy every part of childhood. Her Össur Flex Run will help her move with greater confidence in sports, play, and everyday life.

Dustin, 42, Deep River, CT

Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputation

Dustin is beginning to explore adaptive ways to return to running, biking, snowboarding, and dirt biking. His Össur Cheetah Xceed will help him continue recovering, growing stronger, and expanding what feels possible.

Brent, 44, Stockton, CA

Physical Disability: Single Below-Knee Amputation

Brent hopes to move beyond basketball and return to activities like hiking, pickleball, and running. His Össur Cheetah Xceed will help him build confidence and take the next steps in his adaptive sports journey.

Cristina, 42, Champions Gate, FL

Physical Disability: Single Above-Knee Amputation

Cristina has already returned to racing and completed her first independent 5K. Her Össur Flex Run will help her safely train for longer distances and continue growing as an athlete and advocate.

Shine, 8, Garden Valley, CA

Physical Disability: Bilateral Above-Knee Amputations

Shine is an enthusiastic young athlete who loves triathlon, running, swimming, and adaptive skiing. His new Össur Flex Run Jr. prosthetics will help him keep participating in the sports he loves without slowing down.

CAF and Össur also recognize the following certified prosthetic practices for donating time and services to this year’s recipients: Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, RISE Prosthetics & Orthotics, Prosthetic Innovations, Davidson Prosthetics, Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics, Eastside Orthotics & Prosthetics, Southern California Prosthetics, Hanger Clinic, Lerman and Son Orthotics & Prosthetics, Prosthetic Orthotic Associates, David Rotter Prosthetics, and Scott Sabolich Prosthetics and Research.

About Össur

Össur is a leading global provider of innovative prosthetics and bracing and supports that help people live a Life Without Limitations®. A recognized “Technology Pioneer,” Össur focuses on improving people’s mobility by delivering solutions that advance patient care. The company has partnered with the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) for over 30 years. Every year, hundreds of people with limb loss and limb difference participate in Össur-sponsored Mobility Clinics across the world. Össur is part of Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA) www.Össur.com.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches quality of life. Since 1994, CAF has raised over $200 million and fulfilled 60,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, while impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF’s mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

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