Hub Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hub Group, Inc., (“Hub" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUBG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/hub-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

After market close on February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced the delay of the full release of its full year 2025 and fourth quarter financial results and that it will restate its financial statements the first three quarters of 2025 as a result of an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable. Hub Group did not estimate what financial impact would result from this nor provided a date for when its financial statements would be restated.



The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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