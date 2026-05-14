The Perfect Child ABA Thanks Attendees for Participating in May 13 CEU Webinar and Announces Continued Commitment to Professional Education

Ridgeland, Mississippi, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeland, Mississippi - May 14, 2026 - -

The Perfect Child Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), a provider of evidence-based ABA therapy services for children, teens, and young adults diagnosed with autism, extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who attended its Continuing Education Unit webinar held on May 13. The organization recognized the strong participation and engagement from BCBAs, professionals, and community members who joined the session to further their understanding of autism support, behavioral intervention, and the role of high-quality ABA therapy in helping individuals with Autism build meaningful life skills.

The May 13 CEU webinar reflected The Perfect Child ABA's ongoing commitment to education, collaboration, and professional development within the autism services community. Through programs such as this webinar, the organization continues to support the broader network of professionals who are dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals diagnosed with autism. The webinar served as an opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insight, exchange ideas, and remain connected to evolving best practices in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis.

The Perfect Child ABA specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, an evidence-based approach widely recognized for supporting individuals diagnosed with autism. The organization provides services tailored to a broad age range, beginning as early as 18 months and extending through age 26. Its programs are designed to meet the needs of each client through individualized care, and compassionate support. By offering home-based and community-based ABA therapy, The Perfect Child ABA helps clients build skills in environments that are familiar, relevant, and meaningful to daily life.

"The strong turnout for the May 13 CEU webinar reflects the dedication of the BCBAs who care deeply about high-quality autism support," said one attendee. The Perfect Child ABA is grateful to all attendees for their participation and looks forward to continuing to provide free educational opportunities that strengthen knowledge, collaboration, and care.

The organization noted that the webinar was developed to provide practical value to attendees while reinforcing the importance of informed, evidence-based support for individuals diagnosed with autism. The Perfect Child ABA believes that continuing education plays an essential role in strengthening the quality of care across the field. By hosting free CEU webinars and similar learning opportunities, the organization aims to help Board Certified Behavior Analysts remain informed while also giving families and caregivers access to meaningful information that can support better understanding and advocacy.

The Perfect Child ABA also expressed appreciation for the thoughtful participation shown by attendees throughout the May 13 event. The organization recognizes that meaningful progress in autism services depends on collaboration among clinicians, families, caregivers, educators, and community partners. Events such as the CEU webinar help create a shared space for learning and connection while reinforcing the importance of accessible, professional support.

In addition to its educational initiatives, The Perfect Child ABA remains focused on delivering ABA therapy services without a waiting list. The organization offers home-based and community-based services designed to meet clients where they are and provide support in the settings where skills can be practiced most naturally. Flexible scheduling, including evening and weekend options, allows families to access services in a way that better fits their routines and responsibilities. The organization's dedicated Client Relations Team is also available to assist families throughout the intake and service process, helping to make the experience clear, supportive, and responsive from the first point of contact.

The Perfect Child ABA's service model reflects a commitment to accessibility, individualized care, and family-centered support. Every client has unique strengths, needs, and goals, and the organization's approach is designed to address those differences with care and professionalism. Through individualized ABA therapy, clients may receive support in areas such as communication, social skills, daily living skills, independence, and community participation. The organization's home-based and community-based options allow therapy to be aligned with real-world routines and meaningful personal goals.

Following the success of the May 13 CEU webinar, The Perfect Child ABA encouraged attendees and interested BCBAs to stay connected for details about the organization's next webinar. Additional information about upcoming CEU opportunities will be shared through the organization's website at https://www.tpcaba.com/ceu. The Perfect Child ABA looks forward to continuing its series of webinar events and expanding opportunities for learning, collaboration, and professional growth. The May 13 CEU webinar represented another step in that mission, bringing together participants who share a commitment to improving support for individuals diagnosed with autism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJvcF75EAOk

As The Perfect Child ABA continues to serve families and individuals across a broad age range, the organization remains committed to its mission of providing evidence-based ABA therapy with compassion, flexibility, and accessibility. With no wait list for services, flexible scheduling, and a dedicated Client Relations Team, The Perfect Child ABA remains focused on helping clients, families, staff and clinicians move forward with confidence and care.

###

For more information about The Perfect Child Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), contact the company here:



The Perfect Child Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

Caleb Foster

888-320-3222

CR@tpcaba.com