Chronic Disease Management Market Size to Surpass USD 22.6 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Chronic Disease Management Market Size was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.74% from 2026–2035.”

The Chronic Disease Management Market growth is driven by the evolution of healthcare organizations into adopting a continuum-based model of care delivery through technology that helps to monitor and manage chronic diseases, including heart-related problems, diabetes, and lung-related illnesses.





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The U.S. Chronic Disease Management Market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.58 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.55%.

Market for Chronic Disease Management in the U.S. is rising owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiac diseases, and pulmonary diseases along with adoption of digital health products. Adoption of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and artificial intelligence clinical decision support software is increasing the efficiency of disease management process.

The Europe Chronic Disease Management Market is estimated to be USD 1.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.18% during 2026–2035.

Market for Chronic Disease Management in Europe is steadily increasing as there is an increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory diseases among other diseases in Europe. The increase in healthcare facilities, the use of technology in health sector including telemedicine services has improved chronic disease management in Europe.

Expanding Adoption of Digital Health and Remote Monitoring Systems Driving Chronic Disease Management Market Growth Globally

Chronic Disease Management Market is propelled by an increased deployment of healthcare digital solutions that provide continuous and real-time surveillance of patient health conditions. Devices for remote monitoring of patients have revolutionized the approach to chronic diseases management through the continuous recording of vital signs, including blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and heart activity of patients without having to visit a healthcare facility. An ongoing shift towards a value-based approach to health care makes the adoption of chronic disease management more compelling as it can cut costs in the long term.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

The Implementation Services category accounted for the largest market share of 46% in 2025 since there was a crucial need for integration, customization, and implementation of chronic care platforms in the intricate IT environment of the healthcare industry. The fastest CAGR is projected for the Educational Services category due to the growing demand for patient awareness programs and self-management education for chronic diseases.

By Disease Type

The Cardiovascular Diseases category had the largest market share of 34% in 2025 because cardiovascular diseases are quite prevalent worldwide due to lifestyle changes, aging populations, and co-morbidities. The fastest CAGR is expected for the Diabetes category owing to the rising number of obese people and better diagnosis rates of the disease.

By Delivery Type

The Cloud segment held the largest market share in 2025 owing to its scalability, interoperability, and capacity to facilitate real-time data exchange between various healthcare organizations. The Web segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate as health engagement programs, telemedicine facilities, and health tracking tools gain popularity globally.

By End User

The Providers segment held 61% of the global market in 2025 as they play a critical role in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic conditions. However, the Payers segment will have the fastest growth rate since insurance companies have started using chronic condition management software for lowering healthcare costs in the long run.

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Chronic Disease Management Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Chronic Disease Management Market in 2025, with 41.62% of market share in terms of revenue generation. The region stands out with its advanced healthcare system, use of health technology innovations, and telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

Asia Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period. Factors responsible for driving the market include increased cases of people suffering from various diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and respiratory problems.

Major Chronic Disease Management Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Philips Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Omada Health

Health Catalyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions

WellDoc, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

CareCloud, Inc.

Lumeon Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

Virgin Pulse

Recent Developments:

2025: Teladoc Health launched its AI-powered chronic care platform integrating real-time remote monitoring data from wearables and connected devices with predictive AI models, enabling care teams to prioritize patients showing early signs of decompensation before acute events occur.

Teladoc Health launched its AI-powered chronic care platform integrating real-time remote monitoring data from wearables and connected devices with predictive AI models, enabling care teams to prioritize patients showing early signs of decompensation before acute events occur. 2024 (August): WellnessWits collaborated with IBM's Watsonx Assistant to launch an AI-powered virtual chronic care companion that facilitates patient-provider communication, medication adherence support, and personalized self-management guidance for patients with multiple chronic conditions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIGITAL HEALTHCARE ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the impact of telemedicine, remote monitoring, and AI platforms on chronic disease management systems.

– helps you understand the impact of telemedicine, remote monitoring, and AI platforms on chronic disease management systems. REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING GROWTH TRACKER – helps you evaluate adoption of wearable devices and continuous health tracking technologies across patient populations.

– helps you evaluate adoption of wearable devices and continuous health tracking technologies across patient populations. VALUE-BASED CARE TRANSFORMATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess how healthcare reimbursement models are driving investments in preventive chronic care programs.

– helps you assess how healthcare reimbursement models are driving investments in preventive chronic care programs. AI-POWERED CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT ANALYSIS – helps you understand how predictive analytics is improving early detection and treatment planning.

– helps you understand how predictive analytics is improving early detection and treatment planning. HOME-BASED CARE & PATIENT ENGAGEMENT OUTLOOK – helps you evaluate the shift toward decentralized care delivery and patient-centric healthcare models.

– helps you evaluate the shift toward decentralized care delivery and patient-centric healthcare models. REGIONAL HEALTHCARE DIGITALIZATION OUTLOOK – helps you track how healthcare modernization initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are shaping market growth.

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Chronic Disease Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.74% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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