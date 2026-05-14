Alba Med Health Expands International Patient Intake for Dental Implant Procedures in Albania

TIRANE, ALBANIA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIRANE, ALBANIA - May 14, 2026 - -

Alba Med Health, a specialist dental clinic in Tirana, Albania, treats international patients from Western Europe for full-arch and single-tooth implant and cosmetic procedures, with all-inclusive pricing verified against published Western European market rates.

Alba Med Health, a specialist dental clinic based in Tirana, Albania, treats international patients from Western and Central Europe seeking dental implants abroad, as rising treatment costs and extended waiting times in Western Europe prompt patients to look beyond their home countries for restorative and cosmetic dental care. The clinic offers full-arch and single-tooth implant procedures under ISO sterilisation protocols using internationally recognised implant systems, with all-inclusive pricing that covers consultation, materials, follow-up care, hotel accommodation and airport transportation.

Industry data shows cross-border demand for affordable dental implants has grown 12.3% in 2026. Tirana is served by direct daily flights from London, Munich, Milan, Paris, and Zurich, with journey times ranging from 90 minutes to just under three hours, placing Albania within easy reach of patients across the continent.

According to 2026 clinic pricing data, single dental implant costs range from £1,500 to £3,000 in the UK, €2,200 to €3,800 in Germany, and €850 to €1,558 in Italy. At Alba Med Health, a single dental implant with crown is priced from €750, inclusive of all associated clinical fees and accommodation.

All-on-4 full-arch restorations are priced from €3,990 per arch at the Tirana clinic, against UK published benchmarks of around £12,000. All quoted prices at Alba Med Health include consultation, implant placement, the prosthetic crown or arch, post-operative follow-up, hotel accommodation and airport transportation.

Dental treatment abroad has become an established component of European healthcare travel over the past decade. The European Association for Medical Tourism has documented steady growth in cross-border dental patient flows, with cost differentials and access to specialist expertise identified as primary factors. The expansion of dental tourism abroad reflects a broader shift in how European patients approach elective and restorative procedures.

Alba Med Health uses implant systems manufactured by Straumann and Nobel Biocare, brands that are standard in implant practices across Western Europe, alongside Emax and zirconia ceramic restorations certified to EU CE standards. The clinic holds membership with the International Team for Implantology (ITI), a professional body that requires members to demonstrate ongoing engagement with evidence-based clinical practice. Procedures are conducted under ISO sterilisation protocols, and all implant work is covered by a written warranty with full liability insurance.

"The operating cost structure in Albania allows us to price procedures significantly below Western European clinic rates while sourcing from the same implant manufacturers and material suppliers," said Jon Joro, owner of Alba Med Health. "Patients receive a written treatment plan, a fixed price quote, and a warranty before they travel."

For patients making the journey, the clinic operates a structured coordination service covering airport transfers, accommodation booking assistance, and multilingual support in English, Italian, German, and French. A digital treatment plan is prepared and shared before the patient travels. Post-operative support continues after patients return home, delivered through WhatsApp, with follow-up care built into the quoted price rather than charged separately.

Dental implants are titanium posts placed surgically into the jawbone to serve as artificial tooth roots, onto which fixed replacement teeth are then attached. The procedure is regarded as the clinical standard for permanent tooth replacement by major dental associations in Europe and North America and is associated with better long-term preservation of jawbone density compared with removable prosthetic options.

Dental treatment abroad has become an established component of European healthcare travel over the past decade. The European Association for Medical Tourism has documented steady growth in cross-border dental patient flows, with cost differentials and access to specialist expertise identified as primary factors.

About Alba Med Health - Dental Implant Clinic in Tirana, Albania

Alba Med Health is a specialist dental clinic located in Tirana, Albania, providing implant dentistry, cosmetic dental treatment, and restorative procedures to international patients. The clinic uses EU CE-certified materials and internationally recognised implant systems and operates under ISO sterilisation standards. Alba Med Health operates from Rruga Milto Tutulani in Tirana and accepts initial enquiries through its website and WhatsApp line.

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For more information about Alba Med Health, contact the company here:



Alba Med Health

Jon Joro

+355 068 947 5964

care@albamedhealth.com

Rruga Milto Tutulani, Tirane, Albania