Sportradar Group AG Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD). The investigation focuses on Sportradar’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Sportradar securities?

If you purchased Sportradar securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report concerning Sportradar Group AG. The report alleges, among other things, that the Company has provided services to certain operators targeting jurisdictions where online gambling is prohibited.

The report also references prior statements by Sportradar’s management concerning its compliance processes, including representations regarding a “4-level” know-your-customer (KYC) framework and monitoring of illegal market activity.

Following publication of the report, the price of Sportradar’s stock declined, damaging investors.

In light of this information, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Sportradar complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Sportradar stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com