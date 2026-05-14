All American Isuzu in Old Bridge Expands Commercial Truck Services Across Additional Middlesex County Communities

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLD BRIDGE, NJ - May 14, 2026 - -

All American Isuzu in Old Bridge has announced the continued expansion of its commercial truck services to additional communities throughout Middlesex County and Central Jersey, including Edison, East Brunswick, Woodbridge, Sayreville, and South River. The expansion is intended to support contractors, transportation providers, delivery fleets, municipal operators, and service businesses seeking access to commercial truck inventory, fleet maintenance, diesel repair, and preventive service support closer to their operating areas.

The dealership, located along US-9 in Old Bridge, has experienced increasing demand from businesses operating commercial vehicles throughout Central Jersey. Local fleet owners and commercial transportation companies continue to rely on work-ready trucks for deliveries, construction projects, landscaping operations, equipment transportation, and municipal services. In response to this regional demand, All American Isuzu in Old Bridge has increased its support for businesses outside Old Bridge by expanding access to Isuzu commercial truck inventory and fleet-related services across nearby service areas.

The expansion includes access to Isuzu N-Series and F-Series commercial trucks, preventive maintenance programs, diesel diagnostics, brake service, inspections, and support for Genuine Isuzu parts. The dealership also continues to assist businesses with box trucks, dump trucks, cab chassis vehicles, and used commercial truck inventory, all commonly used throughout Middlesex County business operations.

Commercial transportation activity throughout Central Jersey has continued growing as businesses expand delivery operations and service routes across local communities. Contractors and fleet operators frequently travel throughout the Route 18, Route 9, Garden State Parkway, and New Jersey Turnpike corridors, underscoring the need for dependable commercial truck maintenance and repair support in the region. Businesses operating larger fleets often require preventive service scheduling and commercial repair facilities capable of handling heavy-duty vehicle maintenance while reducing downtime.

All American Isuzu in Old Bridge commercial truck department includes Isuzu-certified technicians, heavy-duty service equipment, and Genuine Isuzu parts designed specifically for commercial fleet vehicles. The dealership has also continued supporting businesses with scheduled maintenance programs intended to help commercial truck operators maintain reliability throughout demanding work schedules.

"All American Isuzu in Old Bridge has continued seeing increased demand from businesses operating throughout Central Jersey, particularly from contractors and fleet owners managing commercial vehicles across multiple service areas," said the owner of All American Isuzu in Old Bridge. "The dealership's goal is to provide dependable support for commercial truck operators who rely on their vehicles every day for transportation, deliveries, and business operations."

Businesses in Edison and East Brunswick continue to account for a growing share of regional commercial truck activity. Delivery companies, contractors, and transportation providers in those communities frequently rely on low-cab-forward trucks that can navigate busy commercial roads and regional service routes. Isuzu commercial trucks remain commonly used for transportation, hauling, equipment delivery, municipal operations, and landscaping support throughout Middlesex County.

Woodbridge and Sayreville businesses have also contributed to increased regional demand for fleet support services. Many transportation companies and contractors operating throughout those areas require access to diesel diagnostics, inspections, brake service, and replacement components for commercial truck maintenance. Businesses throughout Central Jersey often rely on scheduled maintenance programs to reduce operational disruptions and support long-term vehicle performance.

The dealership has also continued supporting businesses seeking work-ready commercial truck configurations suited for transportation, delivery, hauling, and construction-related operations. Fleet owners throughout Middlesex County frequently require dependable vehicle support to maintain demanding schedules while managing transportation needs across multiple service areas. Commercial truck operators often prioritize preventive maintenance and inspections to improve reliability and reduce service interruptions during daily operations.

In addition to fleet maintenance and repair services, All American Isuzu in Old Bridge continues to supply Genuine Isuzu parts to businesses operating Isuzu commercial trucks throughout Central Jersey. The dealership's parts department supports fleet operators requiring filters, brake components, cooling system parts, maintenance supplies, and replacement components designed specifically for Isuzu N-Series and F-Series trucks.

All American Isuzu in Old Bridge continues providing commercial truck sales, fleet maintenance, diesel diagnostics, inspections, repair services, and Genuine Isuzu parts support for businesses operating throughout Middlesex County and surrounding Central Jersey communities.

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For more information about All American Isuzu in Old Bridge, contact the company here:



All American Isuzu in Old Bridge

Brett Spiess

(732) 212-6263

jason@aafordnj.com

3700 US-9 Old Bridge, NJ 8857