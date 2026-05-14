Zapata Quantum to Present Alongside Fortune 500 and Quantum Leaders at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Quantum (OTC: ZPTA) (“Zapata”, “Zapata Quantum” or the “Company”), a pioneer in quantum computing application and algorithm development, today announced that Sumit Kapur, CEO, Dr. Jonathan Olson, Co-founder and VP of Strategy and Operations, and other key executives will participate at several upcoming investor and industry conferences.

Benchmark/StoneX Quantum Computing Summit , Washington DC



On Wednesday, June 17, at 10:40 a.m., Mr. Kapur will lead a fireside chat on the role of software and applications in the next phase of quantum computing. In addition, Mr. Kapur will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Westin Georgetown in Washington, D.C. Institutional investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Mr. Kapur at the conference should contact their Benchmark/StoneX representative or can email Richard Land of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations at investors@zapataquantum.com .





, Washington DC The Economist’s Commercialising Quantum , London



On Tuesday, June 16, at 12:15 p.m., Dr. Olson will speak on a panel with leaders from Rolls-Royce and Airbus on the path to commercial quantum advantage. Attendees can also meet with Zapata and demo its Quantum Application Intelligence TM platform in the conference exhibition.





, London Quantum.Tech World , Boston



On Friday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m., Mr. Kapur will deliver a keynote on Zapata’s Nature Biotechnology paper in quantum-enabled drug discovery, developed in collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the University of Toronto and Insilico Medicine. The study was recognized as one of Nature Biotechnology’s Top 10 Papers of 2025 and featured on the cover of the journal’s December 2025 issue . On Friday, June 26, at 3:00 p.m., Dr. Olson will participate in a panel discussion alongside leaders from Verizon, Nestlé, and UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the convergence of quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing (HPC), and its impact on enterprise workflows. Zapata executives will also host a roundtable discussion on Thursday, June 25, at 12:30 p.m. focused on the strategic questions pharmaceutical companies should be asking as they develop quantum capabilities, applications and long-term roadmaps. Attendees can meet with Zapata team members and learn more about the Company’s Quantum Application Intelligence platform at Booth E4.





, Boston Quantum, AI, and the Reallocation of Capital , a16z Tech Week Boston



On Wednesday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m., Zapata will participate in a session convening investors, operators, and researchers at the intersection of quantum systems, artificial intelligence, and sovereign capital. The event will be held at the Hult Center in Cambridge, MA. Institutional investors interested in participating in this invite-only event can inquire through the event website .





a16z Tech Week Boston

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic, pure-play quantum software company focused on accelerating quantum application development. With a portfolio of more than 60 granted and pending patents developed over seven years, Zapata supports applications across cryptography, pharmaceuticals, finance, materials discovery, defense, and more. The Company is the only organization to have participated across all technical areas of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to translate quantum advances into real-world impact. The Company’s study demonstrating the potential of quantum-enabled drug discovery was recognized as one of Nature Biotechnology’s Top 10 Papers of 2025. Learn more at zapataquantum.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land

investors@zapataquantum.com