Hamilton AI Launches Three New Products in Record Time

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton AI, an AI workflow and execution platform for private aviation, today announced the appointment of Matthew Schwegler as Head of Product.

In just one quarter, Schwegler spearheaded the deployment of three new products covering the full operator workflow: financial tooling, flight dispatch coordination, and broker marketplace connectivity. That pace is a direct result of how Hamilton AI builds – Schwegler works at the operator's desk, prototyping in real time, with customers shaping the product through use rather than through a months-long requirements process that has long defined how aviation software gets built. “Building Secfi into the largest lending platform and taking DeFi Technologies public required grit and an exceptional team beside me. With Hamilton AI, I saw an opportunity to modernize a market that has relied on legacy systems for years, and I knew success would come down to assembling the right people,” said Wouter Witvoet. “Bringing Matthew on board has reinforced that belief. Three products in three months is what's possible when product, engineering, and customers work together in a fundamentally different way – and in this industry, execution is everything."

Schwegler's appointment follows Hamilton AI's $7.5 million seed round led by TTV Capital and its recently announced banking infrastructure partnership with Column, the nationally chartered bank behind Brex, Mercury, and Ramp.

“Private aviation manages some of the highest-stakes transactions in any industry on legacy systems that were not built for the speed and efficiency that’s expected in the age of AI,” said Matthew Schwegler, Head of Product at Hamilton AI. “I’ve spent my career at the intersection of aviation, software, and complex operations. This efficiency is what's possible when you build this close to the customer and when AI is part of how you build, and that's only possible because the engineering team is doing the hardest work: designing the architecture the entire organization ships on. When that foundation is right, the pace takes care of itself."

Prior to joining Hamilton AI, Schwegler served as Director of Product Management and Design at Joby Aviation where he built ElevateOS, the FAA-authorized software suite powering Joby's air taxi operations. As Director of Product Management at AirMap, he led the creation of LAANC – the FAA's first nationwide real-time airspace authorization system for drone operators. At Uber, Schwegler led product development for Uber Elevate’s cloud services platform, where he launched Uber Copter, the company's first multimodal aerial ride-sharing product.. He began his career as an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force and holds FAA certifications as a private and remote pilot, giving him firsthand operational insight into aviation systems.

In his role, Schwegler will lead product development and design across Hamilton's full suite, driving the expansion of tools that cover the entire operator workflow from first quote to final payment. He will focus on advancing Hamilton AI's core execution platform while expanding the financial infrastructure layer that Hamilton AI and Column are bringing to private aviation operations – and on redefining how product and engineering work together, using AI tools to compress timelines, sharpen outcomes, and move faster than the industry has ever seen.

About the New Products

Hamilton Banking delivers financial tooling built specifically for aviation operations, powered by the company's partnership with Column. Hamilton Dispatch brings AI-powered coordination to flight operations teams. Hamilton for Brokers creates a marketplace connecting aviation operators and brokers to streamline charter sourcing and deal flow.

About Matthew Schwegler

Matthew Schwegler is an aviation and technology product leader with experience across regulated software, advanced air mobility, and marketplace platforms. He previously served as Director of Product Management and Design at Joby Aviation, Product Manager for Elevate Cloud Services at Uber, and Director of Product Management at AirMap. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from UC San Diego, holds FAA certifications as a private pilot and remote pilot, and began his career as an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force at Nellis AFB.

About Hamilton AI

Hamilton AI is an AI-powered execution platform for private aviation operators, centralizing fragmented workflows — quoting, scheduling, dispatch-adjacent operations, and compliance-sensitive processes — into a single deterministic system built for regulated, high-stakes environments. Founded in 2024, Hamilton serves U.S.-based commercial operators managing complex fleets, enabling faster execution, higher operational throughput, and auditable outcomes. Learn more at hamilton.ai.