Tecomet and Orchid Complete Transaction, Creating a Scaled Global Manufacturing Platform

Woburn, MA, and Mason, MI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecomet and Orchid Orthopedic Solutions (“Orchid”) today announced the successful closing of their merger, forming a scaled global manufacturing partner serving MedTech and Aerospace & Defense customers. The combined company will operate under the Tecomet name.

Tecomet will offer expanded capabilities across precision machining, additive manufacturing, forging, casting, and advanced finishing, supported by a more integrated and innovation-focused global manufacturing platform. This combination positions Tecomet to support customers across the product lifecycle from product development through full-scale production with greater speed, flexibility, and supply assurance.

Customers will benefit from access to a more comprehensive set of manufacturing capabilities, expanded design and technology services, and a more resilient global supply base through a single partner, supporting both near-term continuity and long-term growth.

Andreas Weller, CEO of Tecomet, has been named CEO of the combined company.

“This combination is about more than scale. It is about building a platform that can meet the increasing complexity and demands of our customers with greater precision, reliability, and speed,” said Mr. Weller. “We are bringing together capabilities that are highly complementary to create a more complete and resilient manufacturing partner.”

As integration begins, the company will maintain a clear focus on operational continuity across all sites. Core priorities including safety, quality, regulatory compliance, and on-time delivery remain unchanged, while dedicated Integration teams coordinate closely to minimize disruption and ensure a seamless transition for customers. Integration will be phased to align capabilities and operations while minimizing disruption.

The combined organization is well-positioned to invest in advanced manufacturing, automation, and operational excellence, further strengthening its ability to support long-term customer growth and innovation.

About Tecomet

Tecomet is a global contract manufacturer serving the Medical Device and Aerospace & Defense markets. Tecomet operates 14 manufacturing locations across five countries, offering capabilities including forging, casting, precision machining, photochemical etching, finishing, additive manufacturing and sterile packaging.

About Orchid

Orchid is a global partner to MedTech OEMs, offering manufacturing services including additive manufacturing, bone in-growth coatings, forging, casting and machining. Orchid specializes in implants, instruments, and innovative technologies within joint reconstruction, hips, knees, spine, trauma, extremities, and dental supported by 10 facilities across the U.S., the U.K., and Switzerland.