Shyld AI Raises $13.4M to Expand Active AI Across U.S. Hospitals

Sunnyvale, California, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shyld AI, a healthcare technology company pioneering Active Intelligence for healthcare facilities, has raised a $13.4 million seed round, one of the largest early-stage rounds in the healthcare AI sector. The round was led by Aulis Capital and will fund expansion across U.S. health systems. Founded by brothers Mohammad and Morteza Noshad, the company is building a new category of Agentic AI systems that take real-time action inside hospitals.

While most healthcare AI remains ambient and passive, Shyld AI actively executes critical operational tasks across operating room workflows, patient safety, compliance, and infection control, reducing administrative burden on clinical and environmental services teams. In operating rooms, Shyld agents interpret case progression, turnover phases, staff movement, and delay drivers in real time. This enables optimization of disinfection timing between cases, identification of missing supplies before procedures, and reduction of bottlenecks that disrupt surgical schedules, improving efficiency while reducing costly delays.

Powering this capability is VERTEX, Shyld AI’s proprietary foundation model designed for edge-native, real-time agentic AI in physical environments. Unlike cloud-dependent systems, VERTEX runs directly on Shyld AI devices within hospital rooms, enabling continuous perception, reasoning, and action without latency or reliance on hospital IT infrastructure, while preserving privacy. This edge-first architecture ensures reliable performance in complex clinical environments and uninterrupted operation at the point of care.

The company’s flagship solution combines AI with UV-C light technology to autonomously disinfect hospital environments, targeting healthcare-associated infections that contribute to approximately 72,000 hospital deaths annually in the United States, according to CDC data. A Stanford University study published in the American Journal of Infection Control found that Shyld AI’s system reduced contamination by more than 93% compared to a control room, demonstrating measurable clinical impact.

CEO Mohammad Noshad stated: “We’re moving the industry from passive AI to Active AI technology that understands how hospitals actually operate and improves workflows in real time without adding burden to clinical teams. This funding accelerates our mission to bring active physical intelligence into every healthcare facility.”

The round is led by Aulis Capital, which has offices in Palo Alto, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, and is led by Nisa Leung and Skip Fleshman. "What stands out about Shyld AI is the pace at which it’s being adopted across health systems,” said Fleshman. “That kind of velocity is rare in healthcare. It comes from a fundamental shift- from passive, ambient AI to active intelligence.”

With the new capital, Shyld AI will accelerate deployments across U.S. health systems and expand its Active AI capabilities into additional clinical and industrial applications, including regulated cleanroom environments and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

To learn more about Shyld AI's technology or schedule a demo, visit shyld.ai or connect with Mohammad Noshad on LinkedIn.

About Shyld AI

Shyld AI is a healthcare technology company bringing physical agentic AI to hospital operations. Founded by CEO and Co-Founder Mohammad Noshad, Shyld AI develops autonomous physical agents that streamline hospital operations like infection control, OR efficiency, and compliance, without adding workload for staff. Its technology combines AI with UV disinfection to reduce environmental contamination by up to 93%. Shyld AI is deployed across hospitals nationwide, improving clinical care, efficiency, and cost savings. To learn more, visit www.shyld.ai/