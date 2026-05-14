Thurgood Marshall College Fund officials applaud the introduction of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

Washington, D.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) commend the introduction of the bipartisan Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education (IGNITE) for HBCU Excellence Act.

The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, which is co-sponsored by each of the co-chairs of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), seeks to address the historic underfunding of facilities and other infrastructure at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by making targeted investments in these life-changing institutions via institutional grants.

The bill provides needed funding for HBCUs to renovate, repair, modernize or construct new campus facilities, including for instructional, research and residential purposes; preserve buildings with historic significance; address significant deferred maintenance issues; ensure the resilience, safety and sustainability of campus facilities; provide access to campus-wide, reliable high-speed broadband to support digital learning and long-term technological capacity; and procure equipment and technology to facilitate high-quality research and instruction.

“The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act will help transform our institutions,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO, said. “In order for our nation to reach its full potential, we must strategically invest in and support every postsecondary student population to ensure that our country has the robust workforce capable of meeting tomorrow’s challenges. By passing the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, Congress will make an affirmative statement that investing in HBCUs and their students is a smart strategic investment to enhance our nation’s global competitiveness. We thank Rep. Hill, Rep Adams, Sen. Scott and Sen. Coons of the bipartisan HBCU Caucus for bringing this smart piece of legislation forward and we urge Congress to pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act this year.”

The legislation received vocal bipartisan support from Sen. Scott, Sen. Coons, Rep. Hill and Rep. Adams.

“HBCUs have long been engines of opportunity, but for far too long, too many have been asked to do more with less. The IGNITE for HBCU Excellence Act will help modernize campuses, expand research and workforce training opportunities, and ensure students are prepared to succeed in a 21st-century economy,” Sen. Scott said. “I’m proud to partner with Sen. Coons on this legislation to strengthen HBCUs in South Carolina and across the country for generations to come.”

“Historically Black colleges and universities like Delaware State University have long been institutions that create opportunity and academic excellence for future generations of community leaders, innovators, educators and freedom fighters,” Sen. Coons said. “Funding for HBCUs is critical to providing educational resources for low-income students, first-generation college students and those most at risk of not entering college. Congress needs to take up and pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act to modernize campuses across the country so that HBCUs have the technology, facilities and resources they need to educate the next generation.”

“Central Arkansas is home to four outstanding HBCUs, and I have seen firsthand the difference these institutions make for their students and communities,” Rep. Hill said. “I have also seen how the lack of long-term investment and aging infrastructure limits what these institutions are able to offer their students. The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is a meaningful step toward addressing that. It would help ensure our HBCUs have the facilities and infrastructure to match the excellence of the students they serve. This is the kind of investment that will pay dividends for generations, and I am proud to partner with Rep. Adams and our Senate colleagues to get it done."

“For generations, HBCUs have educated students who went on to lead in every corner of our country, often while operating with far fewer resources than their peer institutions,” said Rep. Adams said. “The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is about making sure these institutions have the facilities and infrastructure needed to continue serving students and competing in today’s higher education landscape. From academic buildings and research labs to student housing and technology infrastructure, this bill makes long-term investments that will strengthen our campuses, support workforce development and expand opportunity for future generations. I am proud to continue this bipartisan work through the HBCU Caucus alongside Rep. French Hill and our Senate partners.”

Dr. Williams said TMCF looks forward to working with the bipartisan Congressional leadership, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus and allies on both sides of the aisle to help pass this monumental piece of legislation.