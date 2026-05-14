Velcan Holdings: Notice of the general meeting of shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, May 14, 2026

VELCAN HOLDINGS:

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY NOTARIZED GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 16, 2026

VELCAN HOLDINGS announces that the shareholders of the Company are convened to the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary Notarized General Meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., at the offices of Tabery & Wauthier, 10 rue Pierre d’Aspelt, L-1142 Luxembourg, in order to deliberate mainly on the following matters:

approval of the audited 2025 annual accounts and allocation of results;

renewal of the directors’ mandates;

implementation of a semi-annual share buyback offer replacing share buyback programs;

renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of shares repurchased under the Semi-Annual Share Buyback Offer;

All required information and documents will be posted online and freely downloadable from the Company’s website by the end of the day on May 14, 2025:

Notice convening shareholders to the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary Notarized General Meeting;

Text of the proposed resolutions;

Single participation form.





The annual management report and the audit report have been available online since May 4, 2026.

The Board of Directors invites shareholders to obtain comprehensive information by consulting the following page:

http://www.velcan.lu/investors/reports-accounts/



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Investors Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



About Velcan:

Velcan Holdings is an investment holding company founded in 2005, managing a global portfolio of participations and investments.

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder LHP SA, owned by Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the unregulated Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803). Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast of the concerned year. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.

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