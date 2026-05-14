Rarecells Recognized Among Top 5 Disruptive Health Technologies with the Potential to Change the World by Maynooth University’s Innovation Value Institute

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarecells, a pioneer in liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, today announced that its proprietary ISET® diagnostic system has been recognized by the Innovation Value Institute at Maynooth University among the Top 5 Disruptive Health Technologies with the Potential to Change the World.

The recognition highlights the transformative potential of Rarecells’ ISET® technology, which enables low-cost, ultra-sensitive and highly specific detection of weak cancer signals in blood, supporting earlier cancer detection and broader, more scalable access to care.

“We are deeply honored by this award from Maynooth University and the Innovation Value Institute,” said Patrizia Paterlini, Founder and CEO of Rarecells. “We believe the future of oncology depends on the ability to detect cancer much earlier, before clinical symptoms emerge and when intervention has the potential to significantly change outcomes. This award reinforces both the scientific strength and the global relevance of our approach to scalable early cancer detection.”

Commenting on the recognition, Professor Martin Curley, Co-Founder of the Innovation Value Institute and author of Stay Left, Shift Left – 10x: The New Proactive Digital Paradigm for Health Transformation, said: “Rarecells’ ISET® liquid biopsy diagnostic system represents the kind of disruptive innovation needed to accelerate prevention and exponential improvement in quality of life and wellbeing. Their approach to earlier cancer detection aligns strongly with the ‘Stay Left, Shift Left – 10x’ vision of improving outcomes through earlier intervention, AI-enabled systems, and more scalable access to care.”

“Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly shifting toward prevention, earlier intervention, and decentralized models of care,” said Davide Brechot, Deputy CEO of Rarecells. “Rarecells is uniquely positioned at the intersection of liquid biopsy, AI, and multi-omics to support this transformation with technologies designed for scalable implementation and real-world clinical impact.”

The announcement comes as Rarecells advances toward key milestones, including the clinical validation of its AI-powered, multi-omics, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) ISET® assay.

Rarecells was highlighted in the latest press release from Maynooth University:

https://www.maynoothuniversity.ie/news-events/mu-welcomes-health-leaders-fourth-digital-health-summer-school

About Rarecells

Rarecells is a liquid biopsy company focused on transforming early cancer detection through its proprietary ISET® diagnostic system. The technology enables scalable ultra-sensitive isolation and analysis of intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs), together with ctDNA, from stabilized blood samples and supports AI-integrated multi-omics cellular and molecular approaches for early cancer detection and Cancer Signal of Origin (CSO) characterization. Rarecells has scientific and operational activities in Paris and New York.

For more information, visit www.rarecells.com or follow Rarecells at LinkedIn and YouTube.