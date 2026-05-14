[Latest] Global Transgenic Animals Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.89 Billion by 2035 at a 10.1% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Transgenic Animals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Mice, Rats, Rabbits, Pigs, Cattle, Others), By Application (Research & Development, Biopharmaceutical Production, Disease Modeling, Xenotransplantation, Others), By Technology (Microinjection, Gene Editing (CRISPR/Cas9), Retroviral Vector, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Transgenic Animals Market was valued at approximately USD 3.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 7.89 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Transgenic Animals Market Revenue and Trends

Transgenic animals (mostly mice, rats, zebrafish, pigs, goats, and cattle) engineered to express foreign genes to be used in biomedical research, drug discovery, disease modeling, xenotransplantation, and biopharmaceutical production are also traded on the global market. With rising demand for specific disease models, emerging investment in personalised medicine and gene therapy, expansion in the need for large animal models in regenerative medicine, and new CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs, and next-generation genome editing technology in biomedical and pharmaceutical ecosystems across the globe, the transgenic animals market is expanding at a rapid rate.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the transgenic animal market?

The increased demand for transgenic animal products has been stimulated by the rise of complicated human disease research (cancer, Alzheimer's, cardiovascular, and rare genetic diseases) due to the shortcomings of traditional models and the need to have more precise translational research. With increased focus on targeted therapies in pharmaceutical pipelines and the adoption of more sophisticated models in preclinical research by regulatory agencies, an increasing number of biotech and pharma companies will require custom transgenic lines to obtain reliable data on efficacy and safety.

The technology has brought new methods such as multiplex CRISPR editing, conditional/tissue-specific knock-ins, humanized animal models, and rapid generation platforms which have saved time-to-model and enhanced accuracy. Other reasons are the additional funding for research into rare diseases, broader use as a xenotransplantation (e.g. pig-to-human), expanding biopharming uses, and biomedical research grants and ethical framework development in the developed and emerging areas funded by governments.

(A free sample of the Transgenic Animals Market report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Transgenic mice, by products, were as of 2025 the largest share of the transgenic animals market by far, with strong demand in academic research, oncology, neurology and drug discovery markets having largely relied on them due to their well-characterized genetics, short generation time and extensive repository of established lines, and where further innovations in CRISPR-engineered and humanized and conditional knockout models are cited by large numbers of researchers as having made them their better choice of tool in accelerating discovery and improving translational relevance.

By Distribution Channel

The greatest market share is in direct sales with specialized breeders and contract research organizations (CROs) as the main source of custom model production, proprietary lines licensing, technical support and colony management services. These channels have become the choice source of transgenic animals since they offer professional skills in strain designing, genotyping, health monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Transgenic Animals Market market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Transgenic Animals Market forward?

What are the Transgenic Animals Market Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Transgenic Animals Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Transgenic Animals Market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America controls the world's transgenic animals market due to the developed biomedical research facilities, high R&D spending by pharma/biotech, and more use of sophisticated genome editing technology. North America can also enjoy the advantages of strong funding (NIH, private foundations) and extensive access to specialized facilities as well as the early implementation of CRISPR-based and humanized models. The availability of key players in the industries as well as the existence of innovation and translational research contributes to the further leading role of North America.

More so, the Asia Pacific region is registering the most growth rate in the transgenic animals market due to its fast developing biotech industry, growing investment in life sciences, an increase in CROs, and growing interest in precision medicine. The adoption of transgenic models in China, India, Japan, and South Korea has been observed to increase noticeably due to affordability, improvement in local R&D strengths, and the existence of biomedical innovation programs that are supported by the government. The speeding up of pharma R&D outsourcing, collaborations with academic institutions and rare disease research in this region will help in the fast market growth in the region of Asia Pacific.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.76 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 7.89 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.42 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Application, Technology, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2025: eGenesis announced successful long-term survival of genetically engineered porcine kidneys in non-human primate recipients using advanced multi-gene CRISPR editing, marking a major milestone toward clinical xenotransplantation and expanding the application scope of transgenic large animals.

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List of the prominent players in the Transgenic Animals Market:

The Jackson Laboratory

Charles River Laboratories

Taconic Biosciences

genOway S.A.

Horizon Discovery Group

Cyagen Biosciences

PolyGene Transgenics

Trans Genic Inc.

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Ozgene Pty Ltd

Applied StemCell

Others

The Transgenic Animals Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Mice

Rats

Rabbits

Pigs

Cattle

Others

By Application

Research & Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Disease Modeling

Xenotransplantation

Others

By Technology

Microinjection

Gene Editing (CRISPR/Cas9)

Retroviral Vector

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Transgenic Animals Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Transgenic Animals Market Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Transgenic Animals Market Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Transgenic Animals Market Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Transgenic Animals Market Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Transgenic Animals Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Transgenic Animals Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Transgenic Animals Market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Transgenic Animals Market industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Transgenic Animals Market Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Transgenic Animals Market Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Transgenic Animals Market Report

Transgenic Animals Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Transgenic Animals Market The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Transgenic Animals Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Transgenic Animals Market Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Transgenic Animals Market market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Transgenic Animals Market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Transgenic Animals Market market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Transgenic Animals Market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Transgenic Animals Market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Transgenic Animals Market industry.

Managers in the Transgenic Animals Market sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Transgenic Animals Market market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Transgenic Animals Market products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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