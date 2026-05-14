The U.S. Fuel Cycle Just Became a Strategic Conversation: Aurora Lands as the Largest Indicated Uranium Asset in the Country

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Pre-Feasibility workstream commences at Aurora as enrichment capacity, royalty platforms, and policy infrastructure align around a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary — The conversation around the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle has changed character through the first half of 2026. For years, the discussion was largely about the headline reactor fleet — how many reactors the United States was operating, how many new ones it might build, how the regulatory framework around the next deployment cycle would be structured. The fuel cycle itself — the upstream pipeline that produces, converts, enriches, and delivers the uranium that fuels every one of those reactors — was treated as an industrial assumption. That has changed. With domestic uranium production representing only a small fraction of consumption, with conversion and enrichment capacity concentrated in a small number of overseas suppliers, and with the policy framework around critical minerals and defense-related supply chains tightening across both Canada and the United States, the upstream fuel cycle has become one of the more closely watched strategic conversations in the broader nuclear sector.

The United States imports approximately 95% of the uranium it consumes — roughly 50 million pounds per year — and operates the world’s largest reactor fleet at a moment when the AI-driven load growth, the broader electrification trajectory, and the federal directives mandating new deployment timelines are all moving the demand curve in the same direction.[1] As of May 1, 2026, the spot uranium price stood at approximately $86.55 per pound, up 24% over the trailing twelve months.[2]

Against that backdrop, Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) has continued to advance its rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States: the Aurora Uranium Project along the Oregon–Nevada border, hosting 32.75 million pounds of indicated and 4.98 million pounds of inferred uranium resource under the SK-1300 TRS reporting standard.[1] The adjacent Cordex deposit is positioned as offering significant potential to expand the project’s overall resource inventory beyond Aurora’s current base.[3]

The April–May 2026 corporate sequence describes a measured, sequenced approach to advancing the asset toward a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”). On April 1, 2026, Eagle announced its plans to conduct a 27,000-foot, 47-hole drill program at Aurora, designed by resource consultants BBA USA Inc. to address data gaps identified through a Gap Analysis study.[4] On April 9, the Company signed a Drilling Services Agreement with Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates Inc., engaging up to three track-mounted core drill rigs.[5] On May 5, 2026, Eagle announced the commencement of environmental baseline studies in advance of the drill program — the upstream regulatory workstream that supports the federal and state permitting interface for U.S. uranium development.[3]

The drill program is scheduled to commence in early July 2026 using two to three rigs over an estimated three- to four-month period, with the PFS targeted for the second half of 2027.[2][3] Permitting is being led by SLR International Corporation, which Eagle selected on March 18, 2026 — bringing experience navigating the federal and state permitting process for U.S. uranium projects.[6] On March 10, 2026, Eagle joined the Uranium Producers of America, aligning the Company with the broader U.S. domestic uranium policy conversation.[6]

The Company’s stated long-term strategy combines its domestic uranium asset base with exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology —an integrated nuclear energy platform strategy that positions Eagle on both the fuel and reactor sides of the broader nuclear renaissance.[3] On April 15, 2026, The Company provided its first quarter 2026 corporate update and financial results following its February 2026 Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol NUCL. with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II.[7]

The broader U.S. fuel cycle environment has continued to deliver corporate developments and policy signals that frame the strategic moment Eagle is operating in.

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) has continued to expand its position as the only U.S. company currently enriching high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) at commercial scale. The Company reported FY2025 revenue of approximately $448.7 million, with a $3.8 billion total backlog extending to 2040 and a $900 million U.S. Department of Energy HALEU production task order — anchoring its strategic position at the enrichment layer of the fuel cycle.[8] Centrus has signed agreements with multiple advanced reactor developers — including TerraPower, X-Energy, and Oklo — to support the availability of HALEU as the SMR and microreactor deployment pipeline matures.[8] CEO Amir Vexler has framed the Company as uniquely positioned to meet the commercial and national security market needs of the broader U.S. nuclear sector.[2]

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) has continued to operate its Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium operation in Wyoming and advance its development-stage Shirley Basin project. As one of the few in-production U.S. uranium producers, Ur-Energy provides a useful current-cash-flow reference point on the U.S. ISR uranium production base that the broader Western uranium market relies on for near-term supply.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE) has continued to advance the Rook I Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin — one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped uranium projects in the world. The Company’s permitting workstream, financing pathway, and operational planning around Rook I have made it one of the most closely watched senior-developer names in the broader uranium sector, with the project positioned to come online in the late 2020s and contribute meaningful new supply into a structural shortage environment.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) holds a diversified portfolio of uranium royalty interests and physical uranium holdings, providing exposure to the broader uranium price environment across multiple operating jurisdictions. The royalty model provides a useful complement to the production-stage and development-stage exposure represented by the senior miners — and the Company’s positioning has continued to draw attention as the uranium price environment has tightened.

For Eagle Nuclear Energy, the fuel cycle context is the strategic backdrop against which Aurora’s PFS workstream advances. The Company has positioned the asset within an integrated nuclear platform strategy that combines domestic conventional uranium resources with SMR technology, in a policy environment that has tightened around critical-minerals supply chains and a price environment that has firmed materially over the trailing twelve months. The 27,000-foot drill program at Aurora — scheduled to commence in early July 2026 — represents the first major operational milestone in the PFS calendar, with environmental baseline studies, permitting advancement led by SLR, and resource modelling by BBA all running in parallel. The PFS itself is targeted for the second half of 2027.

The remaining quarters of 2026 will be defined by drill progress, baseline study completion, and the regulatory interface — the operational sequence that will determine the pace at which Aurora advances through the U.S. domestic fuel cycle development pipeline.

Read more about Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at: USANewsgroup.com/nucl-profile

CONTACT:

American News Group

editor@americannewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

SOURCES:

Equity-Insider.com — “The U.S. Imports 95% of Its Uranium. One Nasdaq-Listed Newcomer is the Largest Conventional Deposit in the Country,” GlobeNewswire, April 16, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/16/3275617/0/en/The-U-S-Imports-95-of-Its-Uranium-One-Nasdaq-Listed-Newcomer-is-the-Largest-Conventional-Deposit-in-the-Country.html GlobeNewswire — “Domestic Uranium Development Update: Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NUCL) Initiates Pre-Drill Environmental Baseline Studies at Aurora Project,” May 6, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/06/3289153/0/en/Domestic-Uranium-Development-Update-Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-NASDAQ-NUCL-Initiates-Pre-Drill-Environmental-Baseline-Studies-at-Aurora-Project.html Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Eagle Nuclear Energy Announces Commencement of Environmental Baseline Studies in Advance of PFS-Related Drill Program at Aurora,” GlobeNewswire, May 5, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Eagle Nuclear Energy Announces Plans to Conduct a 27,000 Ft Drill Program To Advance Aurora Toward a Pre-Feasibility Study,” April 1, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Eagle Nuclear Energy Engages Drilling Company And Files Permit Applications For PFS-Related Drill Program at Aurora,” April 9, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Eagle Nuclear Energy Selects SLR International Corporation to Lead the Permitting Effort at Aurora Uranium Project,” March 18, 2026; “Eagle Nuclear Energy Joins Uranium Producers of America,” March 10, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Eagle Nuclear Energy Provides First Quarter 2026 Corporate Update,” April 15, 2026. 24/7 Wall St. — “Oklo, Nano Nuclear, Centrus, NuScale Surge as White House Space Nuclear Mandate Electrifies the Sector,” April 16, 2026; Wikipedia — Centrus Energy company profile.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements included in this commentary are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this commentary — including statements regarding Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.’s drill program schedule, environmental baseline studies, permitting timelines, PFS targets, resource expansion potential, anticipated nuclear energy market demand, U.S. domestic uranium supply chain dynamics, and integrated SMR platform development — are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks include, without limitation: risks related to the business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II completed February 24, 2026 and matters disclosed in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 originally filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026 and any amendments or supplements thereto; risks related to permitting and regulatory approvals; risks related to drilling results and resource expansion; market and commodity price volatility; legal and listing risks; and other operational and financial risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.