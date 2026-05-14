Crakmedia Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Small & Medium Employers for 2026

QUEBEC CITY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Small & Medium Employers for 2026, a national recognition presented by The Globe and Mail. This distinction highlights companies with fewer than 500 employees that stand out for their workplace culture, forward-thinking HR practices, and overall employee experience.

Now in its 13th year, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers competition celebrates organizations that are raising the bar for what a great workplace looks like across the country. Employers are evaluated on eight key criteria, including workplace environment, communication, benefits, time off, training and development, and community involvement.

At Crakmedia, this recognition reflects the essential: the people behind the company. Building a workplace where employees can grow, connect, and do their best work has always been a priority. Over the years, the company has implemented several initiatives to support both professional development and personal well-being. These range from parenting support programs to a wide variety of sports and cultural activities, as well as breakfasts and snacks. Additionally, employees have 24/7 access to online training programs and language courses, as the company makes it a priority to foster a healthy work-life balance.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team,” says Nicolas Chretien, Crakmedia CEO. “Their energy, collaboration, and commitment are what drive our success every day. We’ve always believed that investing in people is the foundation of performance, and this award reinforces that vision.”

Crakmedia supports all paths to parenthood with coverage for adoption and surrogacy, along with a maternity leave top-up to 100 percent of salary for up to 18 weeks. It also places a strong emphasis on connection, with an annual offsite retreat and regular team activities organized throughout the year. On top of that, employees benefit from an accelerated vacation policy that reaches 4 weeks after 3 years, as well as 5 paid personal days annually.

About Crakmedia

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its areas of expertise range from digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, to web development and the creation of innovative technologies.