Layton Pointe by Toll Brothers Now Open in Delray Beach, Florida

Exclusive community offers luxury single-family homes in a prime Delray Beach location

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Layton Pointe, an exclusive new community of single-family homes in Delray Beach, Florida. This intimate enclave of just 31 home sites offers a highly desirable combination of elegant home designs with personalization options and a prime location near Atlantic Avenue and Florida’s idyllic Gold Coast beaches.





Layton Pointe offers one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,643 to more than 4,187 square feet, with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Flexible floor plans include options for home offices, lofts, and tranquil outdoor living areas. Select home sites offer stunning golf course views. This exclusive community provides home shoppers with both build-to-order homes and quick move-in options, satisfying a variety of needs and timelines. Homes are priced from $1.35 million.

"Layton Pointe is an extraordinary addition to our Toll Brothers communities in the wonderful Southeast Florida area, offering the opportunity to own a luxury home in a sought-after location near the best of Delray Beach," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located just four miles from the vibrant Atlantic Avenue dining and entertainment district, Layton Pointe offers convenient access to a variety of outdoor recreation, including the prestigious Delray Beach Tennis Center and nearby golf courses. The community is also positioned near major roadways, including South Military Trail, Interstate 95, and the Florida Turnpike, ensuring easy connectivity.





For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center in Delray Beach, call 855-776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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