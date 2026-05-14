Navigating Travel Plans: When Travel Advisors Can Take You Further Than AI

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From comparing prices to dreaming up bucket-list destinations, artificial intelligence has become a starting point for millions of travelers who are turning to tech for early-stage planning.

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However, travelers consistently emphasize the importance of having accessible expert support during the process. In fact, 96% of U.S. travelers said having access to a human for support is important when booking a vacation, according to a new survey commissioned by ALG Vacations, a leading provider of vacation packages to top global destinations, including 48% who said it’s “extremely” important.

Though 24% of survey respondents said the main way they use AI is for comparing prices or finding travel deals, 63% of Americans said they trust a travel advisor as much as or more than AI tools when planning a vacation, underscoring that AI alone is not enough for most U.S. travelers. Going beyond the planning phase, 77% of survey respondents said that even if they use AI for travel planning, they’re still likely to rely on a human to make final decisions, especially for booking, payment or resolving issues.

In honor of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, consider these ways travelers can take advantage of the expertise of an advisor to get the most out of every trip.

Navigating Travel Uncertainty

Today’s travel landscape can feel unpredictable, from shifting policies to headlines that make things feel bigger or closer than they actually are, but that doesn’t mean travelers should avoid taking the trip; it just means they should plan smarter. Because 42% of travelers fear important details could be missed if relying entirely on AI to plan a trip, that’s where a travel advisor comes in to help separate what’s real from what’s just noise. This expertise allows for smarter, more confident decisions, and aids in choosing destinations that align with travelers’ current comfort levels.

Unlocking Added Value

Planning thoughtfully doesn’t mean spending more, it means getting more for the amount spent. Travel advisors often have access to exclusive perks and upgrades not directly available to consumers or pulled in by AI prompts, providing added value that goes beyond the cost of the vacation. In addition to added amenities, advisors’ insider recommendations can help match those perks to travelers’ preferences.

In fact, for vacations booked during the month of May, travelers can take advantage of The Great Getaway Savings Event from ALG Vacations, which features up to $950 in savings through a combination of instant savings, promo codes, air credits and group offers on trips to destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, the continental United States, Europe, Central America, Dominican Republic and the South Pacific.

Providing Protection and Peace of Mind

Modern travelers want options, and the ability to adjust plans, add protection or pivot when needed has become a top priority. A travel advisor can assist with adding that flexibility through travel protection that provides extra peace of mind – whether that means rebooking or changing plans if something comes up. At the end of the day, it’s about helping travelers feel prepared so they can relax and truly enjoy their vacations.

Stepping in When Things Go Awry

When trips become complex, multi-destination or disrupted by delays or cancellations, travelers are more likely to want a real person involved. In fact, 39% of survey respondents worry there will be no support if something goes wrong. If a flight is canceled or a resort overbooks, travelers aren’t stuck refreshing an app; they have an expert there every step of the way – before, during and after the trip – listening to them, learning about their preferences, advocating for them and providing guidance based on first-hand experience throughout the process.

For a one-stop-shop to help bring every stage of travel planning seamlessly together, visit TravelAdvisorsGetYouThere.com to find a travel advisor near you who can provide additional assistance with planning, booking and more.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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