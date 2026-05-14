CMiC Earns Eighth Consecutive Deloitte Best Managed Recognition, Secures Platinum Status for the Third Year

Toronto, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMiC, a leading provider of AI-powered construction ERP, has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eighth consecutive year, retaining Platinum Status for the third year in a row. This recognition reflects CMiC's commitment to product innovation, emerging technology, business expansion, and corporate governance — the pillars propelling the company forward.

This year's recognition is further strengthened by the launch of CMiC NEXUS, their AI-powered ERP that transforms how construction teams interact with data, automate workflows, and make critical business decisions. Built with advanced data visualization, business intelligence tools, and natural language capabilities, NEXUS reflects CMiC's commitment to turning customer feedback into product innovation and to leading the next generation of AI-driven construction ERP.



"The launch of NEXUS marked a defining moment for CMiC, one that solidified our position as a leading AI-powered construction ERP provider. But the launch was just the beginning,” as noted by Gord Rawlins, CEO & President — CMiC. “Since releasing NEXUS last fall, we have continued to expand our AI-enabled capabilities and deepen the features our customers already rely on. That ongoing investment is a true reflection of who we are: a company built on continuous development and a relentless commitment to improvement."

Milestones and Momentum Behind This Year's Recognition

The past year has been defined by meaningful achievements across many teams and functions at CMiC. Key highlights include:

Launched NEXUS, cementing the company's position as a leader in AI-powered construction ERP.

Reinvested 20% of annual revenue into R&D for the year, with an expanding focus on AI-powered innovation.

Continued to practice agile development methodologies that accelerate time-to-market, improve product quality and enable rapid response to evolving customer requirements and industry shifts.

Achieved year-over-year sales growth, demonstrating resilience amid an evolving business landscape.

Integrated AI across key support and sales functions to improve speed, productivity and customer experience.

“Being recognized for an eighth consecutive year, while maintaining Platinum status for the third straight year, is something we are incredibly proud of,” said Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer — CMiC. “This honour reflects the commitment of our employees and the trust of our customers. It speaks to our continued focus on building technology that helps the construction industry move forward with confidence. As the industry evolves, we remain focused on delivering innovation that creates real operational value for our customers.”

With a strong AI roadmap in place, CMiC is well-positioned to make meaningful strides on the technology front in the months ahead.

About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets - from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies:

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for privately held Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the program’s launch in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, TMX Group, Smith School of Business and Canadian Business. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

Media Inquiries

Tameika Thomas

Senior Manager, Brand

Tameika.Thomas@cmic.ca

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