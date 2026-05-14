WEST WARWICK, R.I., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastPAC Forwarding today announced the expansion of its tech-forward domestic moving model, which pairs AI-powered virtual surveys with a dedicated human Move Coordinator to deliver transparent moving pricing and a smoother experience for households and corporate relocation customers across the United States.

The hybrid containerized service model scales from a studio apartment to a full-service moving company engagement, supporting both individual long-distance movers and corporate transferees who receive a cash allowance but still require duty of care from a trusted moving partner. With more than 120 years of operational heritage, FastPAC Forwarding is positioning itself as a modern alternative for customers who want the speed of digital tools without losing the reassurance of a knowledgeable point of contact.

AI-Powered Virtual Surveys: 23 Minutes vs. an Hour

At the center of the offering is a virtual survey process supported by Smart AI snapshots that turn short room-by-room videos into precise inventory and transparent moving pricing within hours rather than days. The average AI-powered virtual survey takes approximately 23 minutes, compared with traditional in-home estimates that typically run over an hour. Surveys can be completed on the customer's schedule - including evenings and weekends - eliminating the need to coordinate an in-home visit during the workday.

"Our customers value efficiency, professionalism, and complete peace of mind," said Karen Bannon, Director of Marketing and ESG at FastPAC Forwarding. "We built our process around them, pairing AI tools that move quickly and accurately with a Customer Success Manager who walks each customer through their options. The result is a transparent moving estimate, free from hidden fees, and a moving day without surprises."

A Dedicated Domestic Move Coordinator at Every Step

Every FastPAC Forwarding customer is assigned a Domestic Move Coordinator (DMC) who serves as the single point of contact throughout the move life cycle. The DMC tailors a moving plan to the customer's timeline and budget, schedules survey and move dates, prepares cost estimates, routes shipments, and coordinates with pre-qualified service providers. For corporate relocation services clients, the DMC also supports policy counseling, employee satisfaction touchpoints, and supplier quality oversight, with status updates available online for HR, mobility, and procurement teams.

Door-to-Door GPS Tracking for Long-Distance Movers

As a moving company with available AI tracking tools, FastPAC Forwarding can monitor shipments using GPS-enabled, real-time technology, giving customers and corporate mobility teams continuous visibility from origin to destination. The combination of digital tracking and a live human coordinator is intended to remove the uncertainty that has historically defined long-distance moves - particularly for transferees managing a relocation alongside a new role.

Balancing Automation With Experienced Judgment

Artificial intelligence is being adopted across the moving industry - from pricing and forecasting to claims review and customer communication. FastPAC Forwarding's position is that the value of these tools depends on knowing when the data is reliable, when it requires a human check, and when professional judgment should take precedence. By automating repetitive tasks, AI frees Move Coordinators to spend more one-on-one time with customers, deepening relationships and improving service quality across the move life cycle.

According to global advisory firm Mercer, artificial intelligence is reshaping business and society, and a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to address its implications and ensure positive outcomes. FastPAC Forwarding views the moving industry as uniquely positioned to apply this principle - using technology to handle high-volume, repeatable tasks while keeping experienced people in charge of the decisions that matter most to customers on moving day.

FastPAC Forwarding Services at a Glance

As a tech-forward domestic moving company in the USA, FastPAC Forwarding offers:

Long-distance movers and full-service moving company solutions with hybrid containerized handling

Corporate relocation services for HR, mobility, and procurement teams

Household goods forwarding programs for transferees receiving a cash allowance who still need a duty-of-care moving partner

AI-powered virtual surveys with transparent moving pricing and no hidden fees

Door-to-door GPS shipment tracking availability

A dedicated Domestic Move Coordinator

Customers can schedule a complimentary virtual moving estimate or learn more about long-distance moving services on the FastPAC Forwarding website to receive an accurate moving estimate within hours.

About FastPAC Forwarding, Inc.

FastPAC Forwarding, Inc. is a U.S.-based long-distance moving company and household goods forwarding provider headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The company combines AI-powered estimating tools, GPS-enabled tracking, and a dedicated Domestic Move Coordinator model to deliver transparent moving pricing and a customer-first experience for households and corporate relocation services nationwide. Learn more at fastpacforwarding.com.

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