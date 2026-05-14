Estelatrade.com - Expanding into Latin America and Europe

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its establishment in 2024, Estelatrade has quickly gained the trust of users in the trading world. With over 280,000 users and a trading volume exceeding 10 billion dollars, the platform ensures accessibility for traders of all levels.





Experienced Team

The success of the company comes from its skilled team, many of whom have previously worked with major companies like MEXC. It helps users access effective strategies.

Volume

Estelatrade has achieved a trading volume of over 10 billion dollars in a short time. This significant achievement shows users' trust in the platform and its reliability.

Investors and Support

The platform has attracted investments from major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley and five leading banks from Latin America, such as:

Banco de Crédito del Perú (Peru)



Banco de Chile (Chile)



BBVA México (Mexico)



Banco Macro (Argentina)



Itaú Unibanco (Brazil)

This support from well-known players in the financial market highlights trust in the company and confidence in its future growth.

Closed Registration

An important point is that registration for estelatrade.com is currently closed. Access to the platform is available only through an invite link. This makes joining them a unique opportunity for ordinary people who want to try their hand at trading.

Simple Process

The trading process on the platform is very straightforward and does not require complicated analysis:

Registration: Just a few clicks, and you’re on the platform. Choose a Trader: Evaluate a professional trader based on their history and results. Allocate Funds: Decide how much money you want to set aside for following trades. Automatic Following: Click the "Follow" button, and the process runs automatically.

The platform takes away the need for unnecessary charts and complex tools, making it easy for everyone.

Payment Methods

The company offers various payment methods for user convenience, including:

Bank transfers

Credit/debit card payments

These options provide flexibility and convenience for all users, helping them manage their finances easily.

Security and Reliability

Protection Against Impulsive “Unfollows”: The platform protects users from quick decisions that could lead to unwanted losses.

Traders' Licenses: All traders on Estelatrade provide necessary licenses, confirming their qualifications.



Positive PNL: Each trader must show a positive profit and loss (PNL) record for the last five years.



Use of Leverage: Leverage is used in some trades, allowing users to increase potential profits, but it also increases risks.

User Experience

The platform prides itself on its user-friendly interface. It offers access to various tools and educational resources, including step-by-step guides and market analysis. This helps users make informed decisions.

Conclusion