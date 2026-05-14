Blaze Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Party Day With $0 Delivery Fee Offer

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is making it easier for pizza lovers to celebrate National Pizza Party Day with a limited-time delivery offer designed for sharing.

From May 15 through May 22, guests can receive $0 delivery fee on all digital orders of $20 or more placed through BlazePizza.com or the Blaze Pizza App by using promo code PARTY at checkout.

The National Pizza Party Day offer also arrives as Blaze Pizza continues to spotlight its new Italian Escape menu, a limited-time lineup inspired by the flavors and traditions of Italy. Featuring premium ingredients like delicate Volpi prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic caramelized onions and fig glaze, the menu was created to deliver a charcuterie-style pizza experience at an accessible price point. Available for a limited time through June 23, the Italian Escape menu reflects Blaze Pizza’s continued focus on elevated ingredients, bold flavor combinations, and everyday value.

Whether gathering for a family dinner, office lunch, graduation celebration, or weekend get-together, the offer gives fans an easy way to bring Blaze Pizza’s signature fast-fire’d pizzas directly to their door.

“National Pizza Party Day is all about bringing people together, and Blaze is built for those shared moments,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “So, if you’re having a backyard gathering, a movie night, or just a casual celebration with friends, we wanted to make it even easier and more affordable for guests to enjoy Blaze delivered right to their doorstep.”

Known for its customizable menu, high-quality ingredients, and fast-fire’d pizzas, Blaze Pizza continues to deliver a convenient and value-driven experience for guests nationwide through its digital ordering platforms.

The promotion is valid only on orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or BlazePizza.com and excludes third-party delivery platforms, catering orders, and in-restaurant purchases.

OFFER DETAILS:

Offer valid for $0 Delivery Fee with promo code PARTY. Valid only on orders with a subtotal of $20 or more (before taxes and fees). Valid from 05/15/26 through 05/22/26. Valid only on orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or BlazePizza.com. Enter code in the cart before checkout to redeem. Not valid on in-restaurant orders, catering orders, or orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Cannot be combined with other offers, coupons, or Blaze Rewards. Valid only at participating Blaze Pizza locations. Service and other fees may apply. Excludes stadiums, airports, Disney Springs, UCLA, GMU, and Tarleton State.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af9ec984-6cf6-4e80-a038-bd4736dba651