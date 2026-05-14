Vault Ranks Farella Best Midsize Law Firm in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce it has earned a Regional Prestige award as the #1 Best Midsize Law Firm in Northern California. Nationally, Farella ranked #4 among the Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For. Additionally, Vault named Farella to its Top 150 Under 150.

Farella's top 20 national Quality of Life rankings in the midsize law firm category include:

Pro Bono - #1

Career Outlook - #4

Hours - #4

Information Training, Mentorship & Sponsorship - #5

Transparency - #5

Satisfaction - #6

Formal Training - #8

Wellness - #8

Inclusion - #12

Firm Culture - #12

Quality of Work - #13

Technology & Innovation - #14

Associate/Partner Relations - #15

Selectivity - #17

Compensation - #20





The Midsize Regional Prestige ranking is based on associates’ perceptions of law firms (excluding their own) in each region. The Quality of Life rankings are derived from Vault’s Annual Associate Survey, in which associates at firms with 200 attorneys or fewer were asked to rank their own firms on a 1-to-10 scale across several quality-of-life categories. Read Vault’s announcement here.

Farella Braun + Martel is a leading Northern California law firm representing corporate and private clients in sophisticated business and real estate transactions and complex commercial, civil, and criminal litigation. Clients seek our imaginative legal solutions and the dynamism and intellectual creativity of our lawyers. We are headquartered in San Francisco and maintain an office in the Napa Valley focused on the wine industry.

Contact:

Cheryl Loof

Farella Braun + Martel LLP

415.954.4433 / cloof@fbm.com