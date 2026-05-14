Dime Announces Continued Support of the Committee for Hispanic Children and Families

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announced today it will continue its support of the Committee for Hispanic Children and Families (“CHCF”). The organization provides programs that reach underserved children and families throughout New York City, and the home-based childcare providers who serve them. CHCF strengthens the support system and continuum of learning for children through education, capacity building, and advocacy.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.