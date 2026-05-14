AriseAlpha Launches Free AI Trading Bot for Bitcoin & Dogecoin: Automated Crypto Trading Tool for Investors in 2026

London, UK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AriseAlpha, a rising leader in AI-powered fintech solutions, today launched its Free AI Trading Bot for Bitcoin and Dogecoin, an intelligent automated trading tool designed to help investors navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency market with ease and efficiency.

As of May 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $80,900, with a market capitalization exceeding $1.62 trillion and strong 24-hour trading volume. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) is priced around $0.1095, boasting a market cap of approximately $16.9 billion and daily trading volume surpassing $1.7 billion. In this high-volume, 24/7 environment, AriseAlpha’s new free AI Trading Bot provides retail investors with professional-grade automation to capitalize on opportunities in these two major assets.

Powerful Features Tailored for BTC and DOGE

AriseAlpha’s AI Trading Bot stands out with specialized capabilities:

Dedicated AI Models for Bitcoin & Dogecoin — Advanced algorithms trained on real-time and historical data of BTC and DOGE to detect trends, momentum shifts, and high-probability setups.

— Advanced algorithms trained on real-time and historical data of BTC and DOGE to detect trends, momentum shifts, and high-probability setups. Fully Automated 24/7 Execution — Hands-free trading that operates continuously, removing the need for constant market monitoring.

— Hands-free trading that operates continuously, removing the need for constant market monitoring. Sophisticated Risk Management — Dynamic stop-loss, trailing stops, volatility adjustments, and position sizing to help protect capital during rapid price movements.

— Dynamic stop-loss, trailing stops, volatility adjustments, and position sizing to help protect capital during rapid price movements. Curated Strategy Library — Ready-to-use strategies ranging from conservative Bitcoin accumulation to high-momentum Dogecoin trading.

— Ready-to-use strategies ranging from conservative Bitcoin accumulation to high-momentum Dogecoin trading. Intuitive Performance Dashboard — Real-time analytics, trade history, and portfolio insights for transparent oversight.

The tool is offered completely free to start, with new users receiving an instant $12 welcome trading credit.

Meeting Strong Market Demand in 2026

The global crypto trading bot market is currently valued at approximately USD 54 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow rapidly toward USD 200 billion by 2035. With automated systems now handling a substantial share of overall crypto trading volume, AriseAlpha’s solution makes this powerful technology accessible to everyday investors seeking passive income and hands-free investing opportunities.

“Investors no longer need to choose between spending hours analyzing charts or missing out on market movements,” said an AriseAlpha spokesperson. “Our free AI Trading Bot brings institutional-level automation to Bitcoin and Dogecoin, allowing users to participate confidently in today’s active crypto market.”

How to Get Started with AriseAlpha’s AI Crypto Trading Bot

Visit AriseAlpha.com and complete quick registration Claim your $12 free trading credit Select a Bitcoin or Dogecoin-focused AI strategy Deposit funds and activate automation Monitor performance anytime via the clean dashboard

The platform is ideal for beginners entering crypto, busy professionals building passive income streams, and experienced traders looking to diversify with automated strategies.

About AriseAlpha

AriseAlpha is an innovative financial technology company specializing in AI trading bots and automated investment solutions for the cryptocurrency market. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with user-friendly design and robust risk controls, AriseAlpha empowers global investors to trade smarter, more efficiently, and with greater confidence.

For more information and to activate the Free AI Trading Bot, visit: www.arisealpha.com

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