The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

 | Source: The Southern Banc Company, Inc. The Southern Banc Company, Inc.

GADSDEN, Ala., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company (the “Bank”), announced net income of approximately $363,000, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to net income of approximately $230,000, or $0.30 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company announced that for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded net income of approximately $922,000, or $1.21 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $775,000, or $1.02 per basic and $1.01 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s fiscal year ends June 30, 2026.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest income increased approximately $200,000, or 9.05%, during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in the net interest income before provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $185,000 and a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $15,000. For the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses in the amount of approximately $57,000 as compared to $99,000 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025. For the quarter ending March 31, 2026, total non-interest income decreased approximately $10,000, or (7.60%), while total non-interest expense increased approximately $53,000, or 2.74%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a decrease in miscellaneous income of approximately $11,000. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $55,000 and data processing expenses of approximately $14,000, offset in part by a decrease in professional service expenses of approximately $17,000 and occupancy expenses of approximately $11,000.

For the nine months ending March 31, 2026, net interest income increased approximately $453,000, or 6.91%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in the net interest income before provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $508,000 and an increase in total interest expense of approximately $55,000. For the nine-month period ending March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses in the amount of approximately $141,000 as compared to $541,000 for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2025. For the nine-months ending March 31, 2026, total non-interest income decreased approximately $25,000, or (5.88%), while total non-interest expense increased approximately $631,000, or 11.63%, as compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to decreases in miscellaneous income of approximately $16,000 and customer service fees of approximately $9,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $518,000, data processing expenses of approximately $40,000 and professional fees of approximately $2,000, offset in part by a decrease in occupancy expense of approximately $1,000.

The Company’s total assets on March 31, 2026, were approximately $127.6 million, as compared to $124.0 million at June 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $18.1 million on March 31, 2026, or 14.15% of total assets as compared to approximately $16.7 million on June 30, 2025, or approximately 13.48% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL that conducts factoring activities. Common stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)


 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
 
  March 31,  June 30,
  2026
  2025
  Unaudited  Audited
ASSETS     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$24,074  $25,208 
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 44,046   39,327 
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 133   125 
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses     
of $1,323 and $1,839, respectively 55,957   55,794 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 926   1,007 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 934   869 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,489   1,706 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$127,559  $124,036 
      
LIABILITIES     
DEPOSITS$101,966  $101,307 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   0 
OTHER LIABILITIES 7,542   6,011 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 109,508   107,318 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share     
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued     
and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,     
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,951   13,948 
Shares held in trust, 45,911 and 44,081 shares at cost,       
respectively (787)  (762)
Retained earnings 15,721   14,799 
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (2,024)  (2,457)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 18,051   16,718 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$127,559  $124,036 


 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  March 31,  March 31,
           
  2026
(Unaudited)		  2025  2026
(Unaudited)		 2025

           
INTEREST INCOME:
          
           
Interest and fees on loans$2,586 $2,476 $7,575$7,548
Interest and dividends on securities 266  200  769 545
Other interest income 222  213  751 494
           
Total interest income 3,074  2,889  9,095 8,587
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits 670  685  2,075 2,020
Interest on borrowings 0  0  0 0
Total interest expense 670  685  2,075 2,020
Net interest income before provision
for loan losses		 2,404  2,204  7,021 6,567
Provision for loan losses 57  99  141 541
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses		 2,347  2,105  6,880 6,026
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Fees and other non-interest income 31  30  87 96
Net gain on sale of securities 0  0  0 0
Miscellaneous income 96  107  328 344
Total non-interest income 127  137  415 440
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 1,294  1,239  3,920 3,402
Office building and equipment expenses 90  101  284 285
Professional Services Expense 178  195  567 565
Data Processing Expense 199  185  595 555
Net loss on sale of securities 0  0  0 0
Other operating expense 223  211  682 610
Total non-interest expense 1,984  1,931  6,048 5,417
           
Income before income taxes 490  311  1,247 1,049
           
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 127  81  325 274
Net Income$363 $230 $922$775
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE:          
Basic$0.48 $0.30 $1.21$1.02
Diluted$0.48 $0.30 $1.21$1.01
           
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$--- $--- $---$---
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic 760,175  763,918  760,934 761,050
Diluted 763,188  768,309  763,763 766,710


Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860 


GlobeNewswire
 