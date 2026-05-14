Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Home at The Cove at Encinitas in Coastal Southern California

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at The Cove at Encinitas, an exclusive all-electric community in Encinitas, California. The community is down to its final three homes for buyers seeking new luxury construction in this highly sought-after coastal neighborhood. Located less than one mile from South Ponto Beach, the community offers the perfect blend of luxury and coastal living. The final three homes are available for quick move-in as early as October 2026 and are priced from $2,689,000.

The Cove at Encinitas is an enclave of 42 distinctive new homes with one- and two-story designs. The three remaining homes for sale in the community range in size from approximately 2,600 to over 4,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and bonus spaces such as lofts, offices, and flex rooms. The homes feature Coastal Contemporary architectural style with seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces to embrace the Southern California lifestyle.





Ideally located in Encinitas, The Cove at Encinitas is within walking distance of the beach and offers convenient access to local restaurants, shopping, and major freeways. The city is home to six pristine beaches, 85 acres of open space, 40 miles of trails, and 19 parks, making it an ideal location for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.

"The Cove at Encinitas offers an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers seeking luxury coastal living in one of Southern California's most desirable locations," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "With its proximity to the beach and stunning architecture, this community truly epitomizes the best of Encinitas living."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Sales Center for The Cove at Encinitas is located at 2019 E Pearl St. in Encinitas. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)