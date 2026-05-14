PruittHealth Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fifth Consecutive Year

NORCROSS, Ga., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, PruittHealth, a leader in post-acute care and senior services, has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2026. The recognition is based on direct feedback from PruittHealth employee partners and reflects sustained levels of trust, pride, and satisfaction across the organization.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the globally recognized standard for identifying outstanding employee experiences and company culture, earned through confidential employee survey data and rigorous benchmarks. PruittHealth team members cited meaningful work, the ability to make a difference, and a welcoming environment for new team members as key strengths across the organization.

“Earning Great Place to Work certification for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the culture our employee partners build every single day,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. “As we continue to grow by adding new locations, expanding our services, and investing in our employee partners, we remain committed to ensuring every member of our team feels valued and proud of the work they do.”

Employee engagement remains central to PruittHealth’s workplace strategy, with leaders focused on listening, recognition, and day-to-day support that helps teams thrive. Through ongoing feedback and collaboration, employee partners help shape improvements in communication, training, and resources. This strengthens a culture of consistent, compassionate care for the patients and families who rely on PruittHealth every day.

About PruittHealth: Founded in Georgia in 1969, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing and senior living services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy, and infusion services. Based in Georgia, the organization’s 16,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily across multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

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