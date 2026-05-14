The Council Announces Continued Growth of Membership & Sponsorship Communities

The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers is proud to welcome three new member firms: GIS Benefits (Morris, Illin.), Steadfast (Sydney, Australia), and Balavant Insurance Group (Novato, Calif.), to its membership community. GIS Benefits (Morris, Illin.) is a privately-held general agency specializing in innovative benefits solutions for organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2006, GIS now operates nationwide, combining benefits expertise, technology optimization, proven employee engagement tools, and data-driven recommendations to help clients enhance their benefits strategies.

is a privately-held general agency specializing in innovative benefits solutions for organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2006, GIS now operates nationwide, combining benefits expertise, technology optimization, proven employee engagement tools, and data-driven recommendations to help clients enhance their benefits strategies. Steadfast (Sydney, Australia) is a brokerage placing approximately A$25 billion in gross written premium annually across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the U.S. (ISU Steadfast), with multiple broker and agency networks as part of the group. Steadfast is also a majority owner of the global network, UnisonSteadfast, holds majority stakes in 31 underwriting agencies, and serves clients globally through its London-based Lloyd's broking operation.

is a brokerage placing approximately A$25 billion in gross written premium annually across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the U.S. (ISU Steadfast), with multiple broker and agency networks as part of the group. Steadfast is also a majority owner of the global network, UnisonSteadfast, holds majority stakes in 31 underwriting agencies, and serves clients globally through its London-based Lloyd's broking operation. Balavant Insurance Group (Novato, Calif.) is a managing general agent platform delivering technology, centralized services, and leadership to drive growth across its portfolio of specialty insurance businesses. Drawing from its expertise in the MGA ecosystem, Balavant partners with underwriting teams and program administrators to accelerate performance and fuel innovation. “It's true that the evolving risk environment continues to challenge the large employers our members serve," said Joel Wood, President/CEO of The Council. "But it's also true that brokers are constantly adapting and responding to market shifts to address their clients' needs. The Council is stronger when firms serving diverse sectors and geographies are part of the conversation, so we're very pleased to bring GIS Benefits, Steadfast and Balavant into the fold to be a part of those discussions."



These three firms are the latest of nine new members to join the Council in 2026. New members announced earlier this year include AGA Benefit Solutions (Westmount, Canada); APRIL Group (Lyon, France); Element (West Chester, Pa.); Sanyuu (São Paulo, Brazil); Specialist Risk Group (London, United Kingdom); and Tropolis Insurance Services (Ann Arbor, Mich.).



In advance of its Employee Benefits Leadership Forum (EBLF) this month, The Council welcomed three new organizations to its sponsorship community: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Lumelight, and Ringmaster Technologies joined as new EBLF Event Sponsors. The association is also proud to announce increased investment in its events and year-round programming from the following sponsors: Verisk has elevated its support from Platinum to Diamond Partner.

has elevated its support from Platinum to Diamond Partner. Inigo Ltd. and The Baldwin Group have increased their investment from Gold to Platinum Partner.

and have increased their investment from Gold to Platinum Partner. The Prudential Insurance Company of America has increased its investment from EBLF Event Sponsor to Gold Partner

has increased its investment from EBLF Event Sponsor to Gold Partner Fulcrum has increased its investment from Strategic Operations Partner to Gold Partner. “The Council's new and longstanding partnerships fuel creativity and growth, making it possible for the association to continue to develop valuable benefits for its members," said John Howard, Vice Chairman of CRC Group and Council Board Chair. “We look forward to bringing Council members together with their carrier and industry partners at EBLF for important discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing their shared clients."



As previously announced, MSIG USA, ReSource Pro, and The Hartford have elevated their support from Platinum to Diamond Partner; CRC Group, Factory Mutual Insurance Company, Swiss Re, and Zywave have increased their investment from Gold to Platinum Partner; and Norton LifeLock Benefit Solutions has increased its investment from EBLF Event Sponsor to Gold Partner.



The Council looks forward to welcoming its members, sponsors and marketplace leaders from across the industry for its annual Employee Benefits Leadership Forum, May 26-29, in Colorado Springs, CO.