QCI Completes VizExplorer Customer Transition in Under a Year, Marking Major Platform Unification Milestone

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven operational intelligence for the gaming and hospitality industries, today announced the successful completion of its integration of VizExplorer, in under a year following its acquisition in July 2025. The milestone includes the full transition of VizExplorer customers onto the QCI Enterprise Platform, establishing a unified standard for casino analytics and data activation.

Founded in 2007, VizExplorer became one of the most recognized analytics providers in the gaming industry. With the integration now complete, QCI has built on that legacy, combining VizExplorer’s visualization expertise with QCI’s real-time, AI-driven platform.

“VizExplorer set the benchmark for casino analytics,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. “In less than a year, we’ve honored that foundation while delivering a fully unified platform that moves beyond visualization to real-time data activation across the enterprise.”

QCI’s platform integrates player development, marketing, gaming operations, and hospitality into a single system, enabling operators to act on data instantly across all areas of the resort.

“Our focus was execution,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI and founder of VizExplorer. “We didn’t just acquire VizExplorer—we completed the transition and extended its capabilities into a modern, real-time platform. This is the natural evolution of that vision.”

Over the past several months, QCI has transitioned VizExplorer customers across North America and international markets, delivering expanded capabilities including AI-driven analytics, natural language query, advanced visualization, and enterprise-wide operational intelligence.

Melissa Chiaurro, former President of VizExplorer and current VP of Business Development at QCI, emphasized the significance of the milestone. “Completing the transition of VizExplorer customers onto the QCI Platform in under a year is a tremendous accomplishment for our teams and our clients,” said Chiaurro. “We’ve been able to preserve the trusted analytical foundation operators relied on while delivering a more modern, connected, and actionable platform designed for the future of gaming and hospitality.”

QCI’s platform is currently deployed in more than 250 casino resorts across 17 countries, collectively managing over $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

With integration complete, QCI is focused on accelerating innovation and global expansion as the industry continues shifting toward unified, AI-driven platforms.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.