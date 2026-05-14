Sunrun Ranks No. 5 on TIME’s World’s Most Impactful Companies 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, has been named No. 5 on TIME’s inaugural list of The World’s Most Impactful Companies , and earned the top ranking in the utilities category. The list includes 500 companies that generate measurable, positive impact across society, the environment, and the economy.

The recognition represents an independent, third-party endorsement of Sunrun’s measurable impact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices among customers, employees, partners, and the broader public. TIME partnered with Statista, a global leader in data analysis and industry benchmarking, to use a proprietary algorithm that evaluates and assesses the net-positive contributions of each company’s core products and services.

“Sunrun is honored to receive this recognition for our groundbreaking work to provide Americans with energy independence while simultaneously supporting the power grid,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “TIME’s analysis recognizes Sunrun for what we are: a powerful contributor, stabilizer, and resource for the grid.”

“The ranking highlights 500 companies that work to address high-priority global challenges as part of their core business—proof that companies can do good and do well,” TIME said in an article announcing the list.

Sunrun’s subscription model contributed to Sunrun’s top ranking on the TIME list, as it makes home energy storage systems affordable and accessible to Americans of all income levels with no upfront costs. By breaking down the barriers to energy independence, families can quickly enjoy the benefits of backup power and cost predictability, while also directly contributing to the health of the power grid.

TIME also highlighted Sunrun’s residential battery fleet, the largest in the country, as the backbone of the company’s 18 distributed power plant programs that help grid operators meet peak demand, manage price spikes, and avoid blackouts. Sunrun’s intelligent, flexible power plant solutions include the nation’s first vehicle-to-grid and neighborhood-level grid programs.

“Sunrun has spent years deploying distributed energy resources and creating the world’s largest distributed power plant,” Powell added. “We are more than prepared to meet this moment as our grid infrastructure faces immense pressure from AI data centers, increased electrification, and manufacturing.”

Since its start in 2007, Sunrun has provided customers with an estimated $1.9 billion in energy savings, 9.2 million hours of backup power during grid outages, and avoided 26.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions—the equivalent of taking 69 gas-fired power plants offline for a year. In addition, Sunrun’s solar projects on multifamily communities serve more than 37,000 low-income households, or 111,000 residents, and provide an estimated $21.8 million in annual savings.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com