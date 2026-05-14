Purdue to offer AI and STEM professional development for Indiana educators with LEGO® Education Computer Science & AI kits

West Lafayette, Indiana, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University is working to inspire the next generation of thinkers through a hands-on artificial intelligence and computer science professional development workshop with LEGO® Education for Indiana STEM educators serving grades 6-8.

This initiative — grounded in Purdue’s national leadership in AI, computer science and STEM and the hands-on, collaborative approach from LEGO Education — will equip teachers with tools to deepen engagement and connect classroom learning to real-world innovation. It also aims to help students move beyond being consumers to being creators while preparing them for an AI-driven future.

“As the daughter of two lifelong educators, I’ve seen firsthand the impact teachers have on shaping what students believe is possible,” said Kelly Hiller, Purdue University’s chief marketing officer. “Using the LEGO Education Computer Science & AI solution, we’re equipping educators with tools to bring AI and STEM to life in the classroom. As Indiana’s land-grant university, Purdue is committed to ensuring students across our state are prepared not just to use technology but to shape it.”

“At LEGO Education, we believe hands-on learning is essential for sparking engagement and developing skills like problem-solving and collaboration,” said Alexander Mitchell, vice president, US, LEGO Education. “By empowering educators with the right tools, initiatives like this not only bring hands-on experiences to more classrooms, but also introduce Computer Science and AI concepts in a way that is accessible and engaging for students.”

The one-day workshop, titled “Brick by Brick: Bringing AI to the Classroom” will be held July 23 at Purdue’s West Lafayette location. Led by faculty and staff from Purdue’s College of Science and LEGO Education facilitators, the workshop will explore practical applications of artificial intelligence, coding and robotics through classroom-ready lessons designed to spark curiosity and innovation.

The program is open to Indiana STEM educators serving grades 6-8. Participation will be limited to 60 attendees, and registration is required at go.purdue.edu/LEGO-event. Each educator will be provided with LEGO Education materials for use in their classrooms, fostering readiness to implement the day’s learning immediately. The materials serve as a tangible link between theory and practice.

“When educators engage students in computer science and AI early, they help students see themselves as problem-solvers and creators,” said Lucy Flesch, the Frederick L. Hovde Dean of the College of Science. “By connecting these concepts to curiosity and real-world impact, we teach critical thinking, which can open doors to possibilities that young learners may not have imagined for themselves.”

Purdue and LEGO Education are responding to the demands of the evolving technology landscape by equipping educators with the tools to build foundational computer science and AI literacy.

This initiative further reinforces Purdue’s national leadership in STEM while advancing the university’s broad AI@Purdue strategy and the Purdue Computes initiative, which spans research and programs in physical AI, computing, semiconductors and quantum science. It also builds upon recent efforts to prepare students for an AI-driven future, including the university’s first-of-its-kind “AI working competency” graduation requirement for undergraduate students.

As part of a broader portfolio of initiatives led by Purdue Brand Studio, Purdue has participated in and reached new audiences through other key industry opportunities to support STEM education, including Hello Sunshine’s Sunnie and the “In Our STEM Era” immersive experience with e.l.f. Cosmetics, as well as collaborations with Indiana Sports Corp and USA Swimming for USA Swimming LIVE during U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming in Indianapolis.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 106,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 57,000 at our main campus locations in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 14 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its integrated, comprehensive Indianapolis urban expansion; the Mitch Daniels School of Business; Purdue Computes; and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

Media contact: Trevor Peters, peter237@purdue.edu

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