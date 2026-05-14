Steel Reef Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef” or the “Company”) today announced the director election results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2026.

All nine nominees recommended by management were elected and will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The following directors were re-elected to Steel Reef’s Board of Directors: Sarah Borg-Olivier, Mike Crawley, Rob Duguid, Steve Magus, Matt McDonald, Stephen Simpson, Gregory J. Smith, Laryssa Topolnytsky and Greg Pollard, who will continue as Chair.

Steel Reef’s Board brings significant experience across the areas most critical to the Company’s business, including energy infrastructure, power, emissions reduction, finance, capital markets, acquisitions, governance, compensation, engineering and executive leadership. This expertise, combined with experience operating across North American markets, supports effective oversight of Steel Reef’s strategy as the Company continues to grow and evolve its natural gas and power platform. Together, the Board provides informed guidance that supports disciplined growth, sound decision-making and long-term value creation.

For more information on Steel Reef’s Board of Directors, including director biographies, visit www.steelreef.ca.

About Steel Reef

Steel Reef is a Canadian energy infrastructure company focused on capturing underutilized gas and delivering practical natural gas and power solutions to meet growing energy demand. With a strong foundation in Saskatchewan and operations across North America, the Company builds integrated infrastructure and cross-border energy solutions that reduce emissions, strengthen energy systems and create long-term value for customers, communities and shareholders. Through safe, reliable operations and disciplined execution, Steel Reef is powering potential and building infrastructure for the future.

Learn more at www.steelreef.ca.

Contact



Communications Department

info@steelreef.ca

(403) 263-8333

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature, including with respect to the election of directors and management appointments and the anticipated benefit to the Company, including expectations regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on potential investments and increase value for investors. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or are not statements of historical fact should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steel Reef to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and Steel Reef undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.