AdCare Rhode Island Among Few in the Northeast Offering Accelerated Methadone Detox

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, is among a select group of facilities in the Northeast offering an accelerated methadone detox program. The program helps patients transition from methadone maintenance to other FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder, such as Suboxone or Vivitrol. Most patients complete the transition in four weeks, significantly reducing a process that can otherwise take months or even years.

While methadone is recognized as an effective and life-saving opioid addiction treatment , changes in recovery goals or life circumstances can lead some patients to seek a different medication approach. AdCare Rhode Island developed its accelerated detox program to allow patients to transition medications while continuing medication-assisted treatment, the gold standard of care for opioid use disorder shown to reduce overdose risk and save lives.

AdCare's medical director, Dr. Michael Coburn, specializes in high-dose methadone detox programs . With his extensive expertise in addiction medicine, he employs a comprehensive approach to help individuals safely transition off of methadone with a tailored treatment plan to keep patients safe. His commitment to patient care is matched by his knowledge of the most effective opioid treatment protocols, making him a leading figure in this crucial area of addiction recovery.

Navigating the challenges of discontinuing methadone maintenance requires a deep understanding of opioid use disorder treatment and MAT protocols. AdCare's team consists of experienced professionals, along with Dr. Coburn , who have developed tailored protocols that prioritize patient safety and comfort, ensuring a smoother and more manageable experience. The program's success is evident, with approximately 80% of participants successfully transitioning from methadone to another medication for opioid use disorder within the 30-day period.

Candidates for this accelerated methadone taper typically include individuals who have been free from all opioid use for at least three months, are currently in a stable life situation, and are willing to actively engage in counseling and recovery work. Additionally, participants cannot be taking benzodiazepines, either by prescription or illicitly. Long-term recovery following a successful taper is closely tied to a strong aftercare plan, which may include individual counseling, group support through recovery meetings, and, when appropriate, ongoing psychiatric care.

Each patient leaves the AdCare program with a personalized aftercare plan that includes an updated medication protocol tailored to their needs and scheduled follow-up appointments with a dedicated provider. This continuity of care helps to sustain their progress and reinforce their commitment to long-term recovery.

About AdCare Rhode Island

AdCare Rhode Island, located in North Kingstown, RI, serves the Rhode Island area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide both inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. AdCare Rhode Island is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at adcare.com/locations/rhode-island .

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