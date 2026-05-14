Modern Vision Centers Offers Laser Cataract Surgery in West Des Moines and Des Moines, Iowa

West Des Moines, Iowa, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Des Moines, Iowa - May 14, 2026 - -

Modern Vision Centers, a physician-owned LASIK surgeon and refractive surgery practice located in West Des Moines, Iowa, provides laser cataract surgery using advanced femtosecond laser technology as part of a comprehensive approach to vision correction. As the only Des Moines-area practice offering all seven modern vision correction procedures, Modern Vision Centers is positioned to serve a broad range of patients seeking precise, personalized surgical care throughout the greater Des Moines metropolitan region. Patients seeking clinical information about this approach can review the practice's published resource, Laser Cataract Surgery, available at mvcvision.com.

Cataracts represent one of the most common age-related vision changes, developing gradually in nearly all individuals and typically requiring surgical correction in the late 60s or early 70s. Patients throughout Des Moines, Urbandale, and Ankeny have access to laser-assisted cataract surgery at Modern Vision Centers, where computer-guided femtosecond laser technology performs key procedural steps with a level of accuracy that manual blade techniques cannot replicate. Unlike traditional cataract surgery, which relies on handheld instruments for incision creation and lens capsule opening, the laser at Modern Vision Centers first maps the eye in three dimensions before executing each step, enabling a highly customized approach to treatment. The laser creates precise corneal incisions, performs a perfectly circular capsulotomy, and softens the clouded natural lens into small fragments before removal, reducing the ultrasound energy required and minimizing disruption to surrounding ocular tissue. Each procedure is performed as an outpatient visit typically lasting approximately 10 to 15 minutes per eye, with most patients noticing an improvement in vision within the first few days of recovery.

For patients in West Des Moines and throughout the Des Moines region, Modern Vision Centers offers an extensive selection of intraocular lens options designed to address a broad range of visual goals following cataract removal. Modern Vision Centers is uniquely positioned to match each patient with the lens technology best suited to their visual needs and daily lifestyle. Patients may choose from monofocal, multifocal, trifocal, extended depth of focus, toric astigmatism-correcting, and Light Adjustable Lens implants, each designed to restore clear vision at the distances most relevant to the individual's daily activities. The practice's EyeAnalysis, a comprehensive 60-minute diagnostic examination, provides the detailed ocular mapping needed to guide personalized lens selection and surgical planning, ensuring that clinical recommendations are based on precise diagnostic data rather than a standardized approach. Modern Vision Centers further supports long-term visual health through VisionTrack, the practice's lifelong care program that extends patient monitoring and support well beyond the procedure itself.

"Laser cataract surgery represents one of the most meaningful advances in ophthalmology for patients seeking to restore clear, functional vision," said Dr. Brandon Menke, MD, board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained surgeon at Modern Vision Centers. "Having completed thousands of cataract surgeries, I have seen firsthand how precision and personalization directly influence outcomes. The femtosecond laser technology we use at our West Des Moines practice allows us to deliver a level of customization that traditional cataract surgery simply cannot provide."

Modern Vision Centers is located at 6880 EP True Pkwy Suite 110, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, offering accessible care for patients from Des Moines, Urbandale, Ankeny, and surrounding communities throughout the region. Laser cataract surgery is performed as a same-day outpatient procedure, with patients returning home following a brief in-clinic recovery period. For eligible patients, same-day bilateral surgery allows treatment of both eyes within a single visit, reducing the number of appointments and streamlining the path to clearer vision. Driving directions from Des Moines to the practice's West Des Moines location are available online.

For more information about laser cataract surgery at Modern Vision Centers in West Des Moines and Des Moines, Iowa, visit mvcvision.com. The practice can also be found through the Modern Vision Centers profile on Google Maps. As a physician-owned practice dedicated exclusively to vision correction, Modern Vision Centers remains committed to expanding access to advanced laser cataract surgery and all seven modern vision correction procedures for patients throughout the Des Moines metropolitan area.

###

For more information about Modern Vision Centers, contact the company here:



Modern Vision Centers

Jordan Maddox

(515) 674-2020

jmaddexkopp@aligned.vision

6880 EP True Pkwy Suite 110, West Des Moines, IA 50266